Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2018 8:45am   Comments
Share:

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended March 31, 2018. The call and webcast will follow the release of third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26, 2018. 

Conference Call and Webcast Details 

What: Carpenter Technology Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call 

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018 

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time 

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259 

Live and Archived Webcast: www.cartech.com 

About Carpenter Technology 

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based superalloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other markets. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter's powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing and 3D Printing. Information about Carpenter can be found at www.cartech.com

Media Inquiries: Investor Inquiries:
William J. Rudolph, Jr. The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-3892 Brad Edwards
wrudolph@cartech.com +1 212-739-6740
  brad@theplunkettgroup.com

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.