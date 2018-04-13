Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast
PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended March 31, 2018. The call and webcast will follow the release of third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
What: Carpenter Technology Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call
Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1 412-317-9259
Live and Archived Webcast: www.cartech.com
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based superalloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other markets. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter's powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing and 3D Printing. Information about Carpenter can be found at www.cartech.com.
|Media Inquiries:
|Investor Inquiries:
|William J. Rudolph, Jr.
|The Plunkett Group
|+1 610-208-3892
|Brad Edwards
|wrudolph@cartech.com
|+1 212-739-6740
|brad@theplunkettgroup.com