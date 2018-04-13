Syntel to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018

TROY, Mich., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT), a leading global provider of integrated information technology and knowledge process services, will announce results for the First Quarter 2018, before the market opens on Thursday, April 19, 2018.



Syntel management will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss financial and operating performance for the first quarter. To participate in the conference call, participants in the U.S./Canada should dial (877) 837-3915. International callers should dial (973) 638-3495.

The conference call will also be available live via the Internet by accessing the Syntel web site at investor.syntelinc.com. Please access the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available until April 26, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering "4089007". International callers may dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same passcode.

About Syntel

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and knowledge process services. Syntel helps global enterprises evolve the core by leveraging automation, scaled agile and cloud platforms to build efficient application development and management, testing and infrastructure solutions. Syntel's digital services enable companies to engage customers, discover new insights through analytics, and create a more connected enterprise through the internet of things. Syntel's "Customer for Life" philosophy builds collaborative partnerships and creates long-term client value by investing in IP, solutions and industry-focused delivery teams with deep domain knowledge.

To learn more, visit us at www.syntelinc.com.

Contacts:

Jon Luebke, Syntel, 248/619-3503, jon_luebke@syntelinc.com