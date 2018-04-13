MEDIA ALERT: Dome9 to Present and Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dome9 Security, the public cloud security company, today announced that Shira Shamban, the head of security intelligence research, will be speaking on "The Untold Story of 8200: A Launching Point for Women in Cybersecurity" panel at RSAC 2018. The company will also be at the conference in San Francisco from April 16-20. Attendees to the Dome9 booth (#3132 North Hall) will have the chance to meet with the executive team and watch live demos and walkthroughs of the latest Dome9 Arc platform updates.



Dome9 added preeminent security expert Shira Shamban to its team in 2017 to leverage her focus on threat intelligence and lead data initiatives for the company. She joined Dome9 from Unit 8200, the prestigious intelligence unit of the Israeli Defense Forces back in 2017. She will join Avivah Litan, vice president and distinguished analyst, Gartner (moderator), Lital Asher-Dotan, senior director and content, Cybereason, and Maya Pizov, vice president business development, enSilo, to discuss their untold stories of how advanced military training proved to be a launching in their professional careers in cybersecurity. For more details about the session and to reserve a spot, please visit here.

While on the show floor, find out more about Dome9's recent addition of Magellan cloud-native security intelligence technology to the Dome9 Arc platform, and how the brand new GDPR Readiness Bundle prepares your organization for the much-awaited GDPR mandate.

Topics Covered at the Dome9 Booth:

Active protection in public cloud environments

Visual diagnostics of network security configuration and traffic

Cloud intrusion detection

User behavior analytics and attribution

Regulatory compliance - NIST, FedRAMP, GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA

Stop by and say hello to the Dome9 team at Booth #N3132, North Hall. Want to set up a meeting with us in advance of the show? Just send us a note.

About Dome9

Dome9, the public cloud security company, delivers peace of mind to enterprises through security and compliance automation as they scale in any cloud. With Dome9, organizations gain full visibility and control of their security posture, allowing them to minimize their attack surface and protect against vulnerabilities, identity theft, and data loss in the cloud. Dome9's agentless SaaS solution provides operational efficiency for faster time-to-protection. Enterprises choose Dome9 as their key partner to provide the active protection necessary throughout their cloud journey. Learn more at https://dome9.com/.

