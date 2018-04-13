Flywire Executive to Present at SEAAGE Recruitment and Development Conference in Singapore

BOSTON, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Hartman, chief people officer for global payment and receivables specialist Flywire, will present at the 2018 Asia Graduate Recruitment and Development Conference being organised by the South East Asian Association of Graduate Employers (SEAAGE). The third annual event takes place April 18-19 at the Singapore headquarters of Google.



Hartman has traveled to over 85 countries and lived and worked all over the world for multiple global organizations. She will be discussing diversity, its real meaning in the workplace, why it's integral to employee engagement, and how companies can leverage it for success, especially in the tech space.

SEAAGE is a not-for-profit, professional association that promotes the graduate recruitment and development industry across the Asia region. The organisation provides networking, information and best practices which help its members to better understand the workings of the Asian graduate recruitment market. It's third annual conference, titled The Future Workforce: Digital, Data, Diversity, Design, features industry experts and market leaders providing insights into current and future trends and challenges in the Asian and global talent markets. The conference format encourages open sharing of knowledge and experience, and serves to elevate the early talent industry as an increasingly important, strategic part of a business.

In addition to Hartman's discussion about diversity of thinking in the workplace, the event will also feature presentations and interactive discussions on a wide range of topics including innovations in talent recruitment, higher education, workforce preparation, and building employer brands. Speakers include executives from Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Artic Shores, Unilever, GradConnection, WCO, Maximum, and Warwick University UK.

Conference Details:

The Future Workforce: Digital, Data, Diversity, Design

Weds. 18th April - Welcome Reception and Networking, 6.00pm to 9.00pm

Thurs. 19th April – Conference, 8.30am to 5.00pm

Google Singapore 70 Pasir Panjang Road, #03-71, Mapletree Business City

About Flywire

Flywire is a leading provider of global payment and receivables solutions, connecting over 1,400 businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Flywire timw@walshgroupmarketing.com