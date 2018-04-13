First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) demonstrated strong first quarter 2018 results, driven by year-over-year loan and deposit growth, higher revenues, improvement in the efficiency ratio and good asset quality trends. Reported earnings per share (EPS) were $0.27, up 17 percent from first quarter 2017; on an adjusted basis1, earnings per share were $0.34. First Horizon enhanced profitability with an increase in return on tangible common equity and return on assets.



The Capital Bank merger, which resulted in a $40 billion organization with more than 300 branches throughout the Southeast, is contributing to overall earnings. The merger is on track with cost savings and revenue synergies, and the systems conversion is scheduled for later this quarter.

"I am pleased with our strong first quarter results and am optimistic about our outlook for the remainder of the year," said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chairman and CEO. "First Tennessee and Capital Bank employees continue to deliver exceptional differentiated services and solutions to our customers and our preparations remain on track for the integration of Capital Bank in the second quarter."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights (all comparisons vs first quarter 2017)

Diluted EPS/ ROTCE1/ ROA/ Adjusted Diluted EPS1 Adjusted ROTCE1 Adjusted ROA1 $0.27 / $0.34 14.1% / 17.4% 0.95% / 1.2%

Regional Banking Highlights



The First Tennessee/Capital Bank franchise showed solid fundamentals, driven by the Capital Bank (CBF) merger in November, better interest rate spreads, and organic loan and deposit growth

Pre-tax income up 66 percent

Revenue up 50 percent from increased net interest income and higher fee income

Net interest income up 55 percent and fee income up 34 percent

Efficiency ratio improved to 54 percent from 59 percent

Average loans up 50 percent and average deposits up 38 percent

Other Highlights

Net interest margin expanded to 3.43 percent from 2.92 percent

Asset Quality remains stable

Total average assets of $40 billion

1These are non-GAAP numbers that are reconciled to reported GAAP numbers in the non-GAAP table that follows





CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY RESULTS

Quarterly, Unaudited

1Q18 Changes vs (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Income Statement Highlights (a) Net interest income $ 301,173 $ 242,088 $ 189,708 24 % 59 % Noninterest income 135,931 133,053 116,895 2 % 16 % Securities gains/(losses), net 86 137 44 (37 ) % 95 % Total revenue 437,190 375,278 306,647 16 % 43 % Noninterest expense 313,265 346,670 222,205 (10 ) % 41 % Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (1,000 ) 3,000 (1,000 ) NM * Income before income taxes 124,925 25,608 85,442 NM 46 % Provision for income taxes 29,931 73,989 27,054 (60 ) % 11 % Net income/(loss) 94,994 (48,381 ) 58,388 NM 63 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,820 2,910 2,820 (3 ) % * Net income/(loss) attributable to controlling interest 92,174 (51,291 ) 55,568 NM 66 % Preferred stock dividends 1,550 1,550 1,550 * * Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 90,624 $ (52,841 ) $ 54,018 NM 68 % Common Stock Data EPS $ 0.28 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.23 NM 22 % Basic shares (thousands) 326,489 265,169 233,076 23 % 40 % Diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.23 NM 17 % Diluted shares (thousands) 330,344 265,169 236,855 25 % 39 % Period-end shares outstanding (thousands) 327,194 326,736 233,883 * 40 % Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 33 % 33 % Balance Sheet Highlights (Period-End) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,249,793 $ 27,658,929 $ 19,090,074 (1 ) % 43 % Total deposits 30,818,951 30,620,362 23,479,841 1 % 31 % Total assets 40,463,195 41,423,388 29,618,600 (2 ) % 37 % Total liabilities 35,890,667 36,842,900 26,878,140 (3 ) % 34 % Total equity 4,572,528 4,580,488 2,740,460 * 67 % Asset Quality Highlights Allowance for loan losses $ 187,194 $ 189,555 $ 201,968 (1 ) % (7 ) % Allowance / period-end loans 0.69 % 0.69 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,361 $ 8,312 $ (900 ) (84 ) % NM Net charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.02 % 0.15 % NM Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 172,664 $ 177,156 $ 161,284 (3 ) % 7 % NPA % (b) 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.80 % Key Ratios & Other Return on average assets ("ROA") (annualized) (c) 0.95 % (0.58 ) % 0.82 % Return on average common equity ("ROE") (annualized) (d) 8.79 % (6.73 ) % 9.40 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (annualized) (e) 14.06 % (8.78 ) % 10.33 % Net interest margin (f) 3.43 % 3.27 % 2.92 % Efficiency ratio (g) 71.67 % 92.41 % 72.47 % Common equity tier 1 ratio ("CET1") (h) 8.98 % 8.88 % 10.20 % Tier 1 ratio (h) 9.98 % 9.83 % 11.35 % Market capitalization (millions) $ 6,161.1 $ 6,531.5 $ 4,326.8

Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

(a) 1Q18 includes three months of activity related to the CBF acquisition compared to one month of activity in 4Q17.

(b) NPAs related to the loan portfolio over period-end loans plus foreclosed real estate and other assets.

(c) Calculated using net income.

(d) Calculated using net income available to common shareholders.

(e) This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to ROE in the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.

(f) Net interest margin is computed using net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent ('FTE") basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.

(g) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses).

(h) Current quarter is an estimate.





Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Several financial measures in this release are non-GAAP, meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S. The non-GAAP items presented in this release are adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), adjusted ROTCE, and adjusted return on average assets ("ROA"). These profitability measures are reported to First Horizon's management and directors through various internal reports. First Horizon's management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the financial results of First Horizon and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined by GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by First Horizon. First Horizon has reconciled each of these measures to a comparable GAAP measure below:







FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION

Quarterly, Unaudited

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) Average total equity (GAAP) $ 4,573,706 $ 3,506,165 $ 2,722,668 Less: Average noncontrolling interest (a) 295,431 295,431 295,431 Less: Average preferred stock (a) 95,624 95,624 95,624 (A) Total average common equity 4,182,651 3,115,110 2,331,613 Less: Average intangible assets (GAAP) (b) 1,568,029 726,958 211,757 (B) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 2,614,622 $ 2,388,152 $ 2,119,856 Annualized Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (C) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized ) (GAAP) $ 367,531 $ (209,641 ) $ 219,073 Ratios (C)/(A) Return on average common equity ("ROE") (GAAP) 8.79 % (6.73 ) % 9.40 % (C)/(B) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (Non-GAAP) 14.06 % (8.78 ) % 10.33 % Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (D) Net income (GAAP) $ 94,994 Less: After-tax impact of notable items (GAAP) (c) (21,472 ) (E) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 116,466 (F) Annualized net income (GAAP) 385,253 (G) Annualized adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 472,334 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (Non-GAAP) (H) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 90,624 Less: After-tax impact of notable items (GAAP) (c) (21,472 ) (I) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) 112,096 (J) Annualized adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) 454,612 Average Assets (GAAP) (K) Average assets $ 40,350,724 Diluted Shares (L) Diluted shares 330,344 Adjusted Ratios & EPS Impacts (C)/(B) ROTCE (Non-GAAP) 14.06 % (J)/(B) Adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP) 17.39 % (F)/(K) Return on average assets ("ROA") (GAAP) 0.95 % (G)/(K) Adjusted ROA (GAAP) 1.17 % (H)/(L) Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") (GAAP) $ 0.27 (I)/(L) Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.34

(a) Included in Total equity on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

(b) Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.

(c) Includes $31.4 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses primarily associated with the Capital Bank Financial Corp. ("CBF") acquisition and a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a building adjusted using an incremental tax rate of approximately 24 percent.





Disclaimers and Other Information

This communication contains, and the debt investor materials above may contain, forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, inflation or deflation, market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations, natural disasters, customer, investor and regulatory responses to these conditions and items already mentioned in this press release, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in First Horizon's annual report on Form 10-K and other recent filings with the SEC. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates more than 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial advisors and about $30 billion in assets under administration. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

