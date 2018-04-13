Market Overview

First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2018 6:30am
MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) demonstrated strong first quarter 2018 results, driven by year-over-year loan and deposit growth, higher revenues, improvement in the efficiency ratio and good asset quality trends. Reported earnings per share (EPS) were $0.27, up 17 percent from first quarter 2017; on an adjusted basis1, earnings per share were $0.34. First Horizon enhanced profitability with an increase in return on tangible common equity and return on assets.

The Capital Bank merger, which resulted in a $40 billion organization with more than 300 branches throughout the Southeast, is contributing to overall earnings. The merger is on track with cost savings and revenue synergies, and the systems conversion is scheduled for later this quarter.

"I am pleased with our strong first quarter results and am optimistic about our outlook for the remainder of the year," said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chairman and CEO. "First Tennessee and Capital Bank employees continue to deliver exceptional differentiated services and solutions to our customers and our preparations remain on track for the integration of Capital Bank in the second quarter."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights (all comparisons vs first quarter 2017)

             
    Diluted EPS/       ROTCE1/       ROA/      
  Adjusted Diluted EPS1       Adjusted ROTCE1           Adjusted ROA1       
  $0.27 / $0.34   14.1% / 17.4%   0.95% / 1.2%  
             

Regional Banking Highlights

  • The First Tennessee/Capital Bank franchise showed solid fundamentals, driven by the Capital Bank (CBF) merger in November, better interest rate spreads, and organic loan and deposit growth
  • Pre-tax income up 66 percent
  • Revenue up 50 percent from increased net interest income and higher fee income
  • Net interest income up 55 percent and fee income up 34 percent
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 54 percent from 59 percent
  • Average loans up 50 percent and average deposits up 38 percent

Other Highlights

  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.43 percent from 2.92 percent
  • Asset Quality remains stable
  • Total average assets of $40 billion

1These are non-GAAP numbers that are reconciled to reported GAAP numbers in the non-GAAP table that follows


CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY RESULTS  
Quarterly, Unaudited

  1Q18 Changes vs
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   1Q18       4Q17       1Q17     4Q17   1Q17
Income Statement Highlights   (a)                        
Net interest income $ 301,173     $ 242,088     $ 189,708     24   %   59   %
Noninterest income 135,931     133,053     116,895     2   %   16   %
Securities gains/(losses), net 86     137     44     (37 ) %   95   %
Total revenue 437,190     375,278     306,647     16   %   43   %
Noninterest expense 313,265     346,670     222,205     (10 ) %   41   %
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (1,000 )   3,000     (1,000 )   NM   *  
  Income before income taxes 124,925     25,608     85,442     NM     46   %
Provision for income taxes 29,931     73,989     27,054     (60 ) %   11   %
  Net income/(loss) 94,994     (48,381 )   58,388     NM     63   %
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,820     2,910     2,820     (3 ) % *  
Net income/(loss) attributable to controlling interest 92,174     (51,291 )   55,568     NM     66   %
Preferred stock dividends 1,550     1,550     1,550     *   *  
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 90,624     $ (52,841 )   $ 54,018     NM     68   %
Common Stock Data                    
EPS $ 0.28     $ (0.20 )   $ 0.23     NM     22   %
Basic shares (thousands) 326,489     265,169     233,076     23   %   40   %
Diluted EPS $ 0.27     $ (0.20 )   $ 0.23     NM     17   %
Diluted shares (thousands) 330,344     265,169     236,855     25   %   39   %
Period-end shares outstanding (thousands) 327,194     326,736     233,883     *     40   %
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     33   %   33   %
Balance Sheet Highlights (Period-End)                    
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,249,793     $ 27,658,929     $ 19,090,074     (1 ) %   43   %
Total deposits 30,818,951     30,620,362     23,479,841     1   %   31   %
Total assets 40,463,195     41,423,388     29,618,600     (2 ) %   37   %
Total liabilities 35,890,667     36,842,900     26,878,140     (3 ) %   34   %
Total equity 4,572,528     4,580,488     2,740,460     *     67   %
Asset Quality Highlights                    
Allowance for loan losses $ 187,194     $ 189,555     $ 201,968     (1 ) %   (7 ) %
Allowance / period-end loans 0.69   % 0.69   % 1.06   %        
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,361     $ 8,312     $ (900 )   (84 ) % NM  
Net charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.02   % 0.15   % NM          
Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 172,664     $ 177,156     $ 161,284     (3 ) %   7   %
NPA % (b) 0.60   % 0.61   % 0.80   %        
Key Ratios & Other                    
Return on average assets ("ROA") (annualized) (c) 0.95   % (0.58 ) % 0.82   %        
Return on average common equity ("ROE") (annualized) (d) 8.79   % (6.73 ) % 9.40   %        
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (annualized) (e) 14.06   % (8.78 ) % 10.33   %        
Net interest margin (f) 3.43   % 3.27   % 2.92   %        
Efficiency ratio (g) 71.67   % 92.41   % 72.47   %        
Common equity tier 1 ratio ("CET1") (h) 8.98   % 8.88   % 10.20   %        
Tier 1 ratio (h) 9.98   % 9.83   % 11.35   %        
Market capitalization (millions) $ 6,161.1     $ 6,531.5     $ 4,326.8            

Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.
NM - Not meaningful
* Amount is less than one percent.
(a)  1Q18 includes three months of activity related to the CBF acquisition compared to one month of activity in 4Q17.
(b)  NPAs related to the loan portfolio over period-end loans plus foreclosed real estate and other assets.
(c)  Calculated using net income.
(d)  Calculated using net income available to common shareholders.
(e)  This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to ROE in the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
(f)   Net interest margin is computed using net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent ('FTE") basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.
(g)   Noninterest expense divided by total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses).
(h)  Current quarter is an estimate.


Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Several financial measures in this release are non-GAAP, meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S. The non-GAAP items presented in this release are adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), adjusted ROTCE, and adjusted return on average assets ("ROA"). These profitability measures are reported to First Horizon's management and directors through various internal reports. First Horizon's management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the financial results of First Horizon and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined by GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by First Horizon. First Horizon has reconciled each of these measures to a comparable GAAP measure below:



FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION 
Quarterly, Unaudited

 
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   1Q18         4Q17         1Q17    
Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
Average total equity (GAAP) $ 4,573,706       $ 3,506,165       $ 2,722,668    
Less: Average noncontrolling interest (a) 295,431       295,431       295,431    
Less: Average preferred stock (a) 95,624       95,624       95,624    
(A) Total average common equity 4,182,651       3,115,110       2,331,613    
Less: Average intangible assets (GAAP) (b) 1,568,029       726,958       211,757    
(B) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 2,614,622       $ 2,388,152       $ 2,119,856    
                 
Annualized Net Income Available to Common Shareholders                
(C) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized ) (GAAP) $ 367,531       $ (209,641 )     $ 219,073    
                 
Ratios                
(C)/(A) Return on average common equity ("ROE") (GAAP) 8.79   %   (6.73 ) %   9.40   %
(C)/(B) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (Non-GAAP) 14.06   %   (8.78 ) %   10.33   %
                 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)        
(D) Net income (GAAP) $ 94,994                
Less:  After-tax impact of notable items (GAAP) (c) (21,472 )              
(E) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 116,466                
(F) Annualized net income (GAAP) 385,253              
(G) Annualized adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 472,334                
                 
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (Non-GAAP)                
(H) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 90,624                
Less:  After-tax impact of notable items (GAAP) (c) (21,472 )              
(I) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) 112,096                
(J) Annualized adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) 454,612                
                 
Average Assets (GAAP)                
(K) Average assets $ 40,350,724                
                 
Diluted Shares                
(L) Diluted shares 330,344                
                 
Adjusted Ratios & EPS Impacts                
(C)/(B) ROTCE (Non-GAAP) 14.06   %            
(J)/(B) Adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP) 17.39   %            
(F)/(K) Return on average assets ("ROA") (GAAP) 0.95   %            
(G)/(K) Adjusted ROA (GAAP) 1.17   %            
(H)/(L) Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") (GAAP) $ 0.27                
(I)/(L) Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.34                

(a) Included in Total equity on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
(b) Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.
(c) Includes $31.4 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses primarily associated with the Capital Bank Financial Corp. ("CBF") acquisition and a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a building adjusted using an incremental tax rate of approximately 24 percent.


Conference call

Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Central Time today to review earnings and performance trends. There will also be a live webcast accompanied by the slide presentation available in the investor relations section of www.FirstHorizon.com. The call and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on April 13 by dialing 888-317-6003 and entering access code 1851911. The number for international participants is 412-317-6061. 

Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation through the investor relations section of www.fhnc.com. A replay will be available from noon CT on April 13 until midnight CT on April 27. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. The access code is 10118763. The event also will be archived and available beginning April 14 by midnight CT in the events and presentations section of http://ir.fhnc.com.

Debt Investor Materials

First Horizon expects to post additional materials for debt investors on April 30 in the investor relations section of www.FirstHorizon.com  First Horizon will also provide these materials to analysts at upcoming meetings.

Disclaimers and Other Information

This communication contains, and the debt investor materials above may contain, forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, inflation or deflation, market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations, natural disasters, customer, investor and regulatory responses to these conditions and items already mentioned in this press release, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in First Horizon's annual report on Form 10-K and other recent filings with the SEC. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates more than 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial advisors and about $30 billion in assets under administration. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT: 
First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017
First Horizon Media Relations, James Dowd, (901) 523-4305

 

