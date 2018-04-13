Rubicon Labs To Present Strategies for Secure IoT Device Control and Revenue Generation at RSA Conference 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Labs, a leader in providing secure identity, trust and control services for the Internet of Things (IoT) markets, today announced that Rod Schultz, Chief Product Officer, will present a session on "Secure Identity: Prevent Attacks, Control Devices, and Generate Revenue" at the RSA Conference next week in San Francisco.



Rod Schultz, Chief Product Officer at Rubicon Labs, will present a session on "Secure Identity: Prevent Attacks, Control Devices, and Generate Revenue" at the RSA Conference next week in San Francisco.





Schultz's presentation -- "Secure Identity: Prevent Attacks, Control Devices, and Generate Revenue" -- will be held at 4:30 pm, Monday April 16, in the Moscone Center.

In his presentation, Schultz also will reveal that Rubicon Labs has partnered with premier semiconductor vendor Micron Technology to seamlessly integrate the software-based Rubicon Identity Service (RIS) with the world's most secure hardware solutions. Schultz will present use cases to demonstrate the marriage of Rubicon's Rubicon Identity Service and Micron® Authenta™ technology in flash memory to provide a simple unified approach to securing IoT devices.

The true value of IoT is realized when connected IoT devices share data with the Cloud, enabling enterprises to create new business policies that would have been unimaginable just a decade ago. This once-in-a-generation tectonic shift has dramatically expanded the attack surfaces to cripple enterprises and infrastructure. Enterprises cannot rely on cloud or gateway security alone; security needs to be addressed at all levels in a network of IoT devices connected to the Cloud.

In the session, Schultz will offer actionable strategies to seamlessly integrate identity and control across any IoT platform, from the smallest devices to the largest industrial equipment.

With the Rubicon Identity Service (RIS), Rubicon enables device manufactures unique device identity, simplified security integration, and streamlined control from the cloud down to the smallest of IoT sensors. Once devices are secured and identified, device manufacturers can then attest to trustworthiness that enables over-the-air updates, interface to new cloud services, and generation of new revenue streams with subscription services specific to individual users and particular geographies.

Rubicon Labs and Micron Technology, Inc.

"Rubicon's Identity Service and IoT infrastructure are designed to authenticate, authorize and control devices that are coupled with Micron® Authenta™ technology," said Richard Egan, CEO of Rubicon Labs. "Many IoT devices already have flash integrated into their products, which means the Rubicon Identity Service can hook into the silicon level root of trust provided by Authenta technology to enable cloud services on trusted hardware in even the smallest IoT devices and without a change to the platform layout or components."

"Micron is pleased to partner with Rubicon Labs to deliver end-to-end hardware and software security services. This approach enables our customers to easily integrate flash memory enabled with Authenta technology and control it with the Rubicon cloud service," said Jeff Shiner, Director of IoT & Security Solutions, Micron. Micron® Authenta™ technology enables product developers to harden platform-level security without adding additional hardware components, add much needed defense in depth, and provide IoT devices with unique identity enabling new services.

About Rubicon Labs

Rubicon Labs provides trust, identity, and security for connected IoT devices. The Company believes secure identities are foundational to help the IoT market achieve its massive potential. Rubicon Labs has created a unique platform to provide security and identity seamlessly from the cloud to gateway and even to the most resource-constrained IoT endpoints.

Rubicon Labs' Secure Identity Platform is delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), providing developers with a simple path to authenticate, secure and control their devices. Once identity is provisioned, data can be encrypted and signed, devices can be controlled with policies and over-the-air updates can be targeted to unique devices.

Rubicon Labs is based in San Francisco and operates an R&D center in Austin, Texas. The company is venture-backed by Third Point Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and Akamai Technologies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rubiconlabs.io/

For more information please contact:

Rubicon Labs

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f2261c2-4942-4b61-8927-84c0ab3025bf