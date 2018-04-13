DUBLIN, Ireland, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil today announced its CEO Donal Byrne, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Institutional Investor in its 2018 Trading Tech 40, which honors the world's most powerful trading executives.



Institutional Investor Names Corvil CEO Donal Byrne Among World's Top 25 Innovators in Trading Technology





Under Byrne's leadership, Corvil has become the gold standard in machine-time analytics for financial institutions across the globe, and proudly counts nearly every major stock exchange and global bank as a customer. Corvil's vision, to provide trading businesses with the optimum intelligence to achieve superior execution outcome, operate with full transparency, and have the trusted data for regulatory compliance and cyber risk management, remains razor-focused.

"It is a great honor to again be recognized by Institutional Investor and I sincerely thank our customers and employees for their role in Corvil's successful journey," said Donal Byrne of this year's placement.

In today's competitive trading landscape, where those who have the best information and react fastest have the advantage, Corvil empowers firms with insight into client and trader intelligence, market data quality, order and transaction performance, and technology infrastructure and application performance to optimize execution.

While financial regulations such as MiFID II and Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) have enabled Corvil to showcase industry-leading precision in cross-asset class order record keeping and nanosecond time-stamping to help clients meet compliance, the firm has also expanded capabilities in cyber risk protection. In May last year Corvil developed "Cara", the world's first virtual security expert to address cybersecurity in financial markets, which leverages machine learning to solve sector's "execution performance versus cybersecurity" challenge.

Central to Corvil's success has been an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation. Corvil is committed to supporting customers in successfully navigating and excelling in a highly fluid and unpredictable trading environment impacted by new technologies, regulations, and cyber risks. To meet this need, Corvil has more than tripled the size of its data science and machine learning teams over the last two years to bring new capabilities to satisfy market demand for tools that enable insight-powered performance.

"Since regulators levelled the playing field, the arms race for speed has shifted to the arms race for ‘trading intelligence'. This is where Corvil can help. Our machine-time intelligence for execution performance, client experience, regulatory compliance as well as cyber risk surveillance, can help our customers achieve advantage in a highly competitive market," concludes Byrne.

About Corvil

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving Security, Operational, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users. The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.

