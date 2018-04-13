Yandex to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 25th
MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the first quarter.
First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)
Live Call
US: +1 646 828 8143
UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9411
Russia: 8 800 500 9283
Passcode: 3020878
Replay
US: +1 719 457 0820
UK/International: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
Russia: 810 800 2702 1012
Passcode: 3020878
Available until May 2, 2018
Webcast
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6stvs5wd
About Yandex
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 18 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.
More information on Yandex can be found at http://company.yandex.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Katya Zhukova
Phone: +7 495 974-3538
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru
Media Relations
Ochir Mandzhikov, Ilya Grabovskiy
Phone: +7 495 739-7000
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com