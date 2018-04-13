Block One Announces $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Placement Offering Price Approximately 40% Above Market Price

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK) (OTCQB:BKPPF) (Frankfurt:ES3) (the "Company" or "Block One"), an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector, is pleased to announce a non-brokered placement of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.50 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. In the event that the Shares trade at a closing price of greater than $2.50 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by Block One.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund its ongoing investment strategy in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The Offering is expected to close immediately upon TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For more information on Block One, please visit the Company's website at: www.blockonecap.com.

"Sothi Thillairajah"

Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to completion of the Offering and the timing thereof and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Although Block One believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin, general economic, market or business conditions, including the general acceptability of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, risks associated with regulatory changes, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks and receipt of necessary Exchange approvals. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

