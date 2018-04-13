Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Serabi Gold plc : US$15 Million Strategic Investment by Greenstone Completed

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2018 2:00am   Comments
Share:

For immediate release
13 April 2018
Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
US$15 Million Strategic Investment by Greenstone Completed

Serabi Gold plc ((AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) is pleased to announce that the share subscription by Greenstone Resources II L.P. ("Greenstone"), as announced on 23 March 2018, has been  completed.  Greenstone, a leading mining focussed private equity group invested US$15.0 million to acquire a 29.82% interest in the Company (the "Subscription").

The Subscription conditions have been satisfied and the Subscription Shares will be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") with effect from 8:00 a.m. today.  The Toronto Stock Exchange has also given conditional approval for the listing of the Subscription Shares for trading on the TSX subject to confirmation from the Company's advisers that all necessary legal and regulatory procedures have been followed.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the Subscription Shares, the Company's issued share capital now consists of 998,602,989 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.5p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 998,602,989.

The above figure of 998,602,989 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc        
Michael Hodgson                    Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive                      Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line                                Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director                     Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com       
Website:  www.serabigold.com         

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser           
Roland Cornish                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish                      Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker     
Ross Allister                            Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
James Bavister                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9900

Blytheweigh
Public Relations       
Tim Blythe                               Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204
Camilla Horsfall                      Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.