Bravatek Receives First Software Order for Critical Infrastructure Security Supplier

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that it has received its first order in the amount of $121,500.00 for a major software project in the critical infrastructure security space. The customer name cannot be released due to their confidentiality request at this time. Key security and communications technologies from Bravatek's Ecrypt One Cyber Security Email System will be incorporated into this solution, which Bravatek will license to this user and its end users.



"This is a great example of our ability to leverage our Cyber Software capabilities and software development expertise to help to bring new Security solutions to market rapidly for systems that have a variety of applications," said Dr. Tom Cellucci, Chairman and CEO of Bravatek. He continued, "Users of the solution will be safe in knowing our software application communicates with backend services using the same secure components found in our Ecrypt One security solution."

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

