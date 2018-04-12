PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Nationally Syndicated "Mick Bazsuly Show" Feature Presentation Moved to Tuesday, April 17, at 10:00 AM

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN), PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Senior Advisor Bruce Barren, due to scheduling changes, will return to the Beasley Broadcasting production, "The Mick Bazsuly Show" on Tuesday April 17, at 10 AM.



PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. leaders are expected to discuss a future uplisting to OTCQB, the growth of Company brands over Q1 2018 and results of recently audited financial reports for 2017.

"The Mick Bazsuly Show" airs at 10:00 AM EST on 95.3 FM and 1470 AM in South Florida and is available live worldwide on AMP2.TV and WWNNRadio.com. To participate, call-in to 888-721-0074.

To Watch the streaming recent interview recorded of CEO Richard Goulding and Senior Advisor Barren of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. click the following link: "The Mick Bazsuly Show".

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. recently announced record breaking sales performance for March 2018. With over $2.2 million in sales revenue recorded across the month, the company has posted a 152% year over year increase when compared with March of 2017.

With over $6.3 million in revenues recorded for Q1 of 2018, PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. is well on track to exceed its performance from 2017. The Company recently announced the release of audited consolidated financial statements reporting 2017 sales of $14.5 million, with gross profits of $5,180,865, and, despite making large reinvestments in its future growth, positive net income of $178,918.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., has been aggressively exploring new business development opportunities. In March, the Company presented its products at the high profile industry leading trade shows ASD Market Week and Global Pet Expo.

Diamond CBD, Inc. announced the brand's participation at the 2018 Telecom Review Summit held in Beirut, Lebanon. Taking place on April 13, 2018, this year's Telecom Review Summit will feature a keynote panel hosted by Exponential, Inc. (XPO2) founder and CEO, Dom Einhorn.

During his keynote address at the Telecom Review Summit, the XPO2 Founder and CEO will be discussing the importance of corporate social responsibility and impact investing and how these corporate values can strengthen brand recognition and develop new sales channels.

Between April 17 and 27, 2018, Diamond CBD Inc. is contributing material support and resources towards community action projects across Kenya. Among the activities planned is a reforestation project in the Ngongs Hills, direct service projects at nonprofit organizations around Nairobi, and a range of other charitable endeavors near Mt. Kenya and other locations.

Diamond CBD, Inc.'s efforts in Kenya support the company's business development strategy and organizational culture. By providing corporate partners with access to corporate social responsibility activities that lead to real world results, XPO2 is on a mission to give voice to the voiceless, disrupt fundraising, transform ecommerce and make the world a better place.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

About XPO²: Exponential, Inc. (XPO²) is a cause related technology marketing company that develops and promotes a white label e-commerce platform to drive fundraising revenue on behalf of charities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide. Via the platform, donors and supporters gain access to exclusive discounts and savings typically not available on the merchant site while helping raise incremental funds for their favorite cause with every purchase, at no extra cost to them.

