Update: Konica Minolta Healthcare, HydroCision Announce Distribution Agreement for TenJet System Used in Minimally Invasive Tendinopathy Treatments

WAYNE, N.J., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This announcement updates a prior version released April 11, 2018.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leader in MSK ultrasound, announced today a distribution agreement with HydroCision, Inc., a pioneer in the development and commercialization of fluidjet technologies for minimally invasive soft tissue removal. Under the terms of the agreement, Konica Minolta Healthcare is an authorized distributor of the company's TenJet Percutaneous Tenotomy System for minimally invasive tenotomy procedures. TenJet is an all-in-one tool for needling, debridement and lavage of diseased tendon tissue under ultrasound guidance.



The agreement with HydroCision further demonstrates Konica Minolta Healthcare's commitment to advancing MSK ultrasound and related procedures. It also fulfills a growing demand by physicians who want to perform ultrasound-guided procedures. The TenJet system is a perfect solution for many patients who suffer from chronic tendon pain. Combining HydroCision's TenJet technology with Konica Minolta's SONIMAGE® HS1 and J5 ultrasound systems will provide physicians with a total solution for patient treatments.

HydroCision has developed a patented proprietary method of delivering a miniaturized, high velocity stream of sterile saline to a surgical site while simultaneously enabling a Venturi suction effect to cut and remove tissue of various densities in a minimally invasive manner. Unlike laser or radiofrequency technologies, TenJet delivers a non-thermal stream of saline, which eliminates the risk of damage to surrounding healthy tissue. It can be used in all joints, including the shoulder.

"We are excited about our US distribution partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare," says Paul Kowalski, President and CEO, HydroCision, Inc. "Ultrasound is ideal for the diagnosis, procedural guidance and postoperative care of patients who suffer from chronic tendinopathy who have not responded to conservative treatment. Konica Minolta Healthcare's strategic interest in ultrasound-guided minimally invasive procedures, combined with its direct sales presence and physician training capabilities, bodes well for a successful partnership. We look forward to working collaboratively to establish the TenJet procedure as a standard of care in the field of tendinopathy treatment."

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

Company name KONICA MINOLTA, INC. Headquarters JP TOWER, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Founded

December 1936 FY 2016 Revenue $962.8 Billion JPY Number of employees Approx. 43,980 (2017) Business Lines

The Konica Minolta Group operates in sectors ranging from business technologies, where our products are typified by MFPs (multi-functional peripherals), and Industrial Business (former Optics Business), where our products include pickup lenses for optical disks, and TAC film, a key material used in LCD panels, to healthcare, where we make digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems.

About HydroCision, Inc.

HydroCision, Inc. is a privately held medical device company focused on the commercialization of proprietary fluidjet technology. HydroCision's primary focus is to improve surgical outcomes by adapting water-jet technology to various medical applications. The company has established a unique patent estate in the area of fluidjet-assisted soft tissue removal. It has commercialized applications in the field of wound care, interventional pain management, spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine. For more information on HydroCision, Inc., please visit www.hydrocision.com.

