Husky Energy to Announce 2018 First Quarter Results and Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its 2018 first quarter results before markets open on Thursday, April 26, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and Acting CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
|To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
|To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. April 26)
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 2144
Duration: Available until May 26, 2018
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time in the Performance Hall at Studio Bell, 850 4th Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta.
A live webcast of the meeting will be available at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations. The archived webcasts of the conference call and the meeting will be available for approximately 90 days.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602