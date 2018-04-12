Husky Energy to Announce 2018 First Quarter Results and Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its 2018 first quarter results before markets open on Thursday, April 26, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and Acting CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. April 26)



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 2144

Duration: Available until May 26, 2018

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com



Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time in the Performance Hall at Studio Bell, 850 4th Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta.

A live webcast of the meeting will be available at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations. The archived webcasts of the conference call and the meeting will be available for approximately 90 days.

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations

587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602