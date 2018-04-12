Rapid7 to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8

BOSTON, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading provider of analytics solutions for security and IT operations, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 following the close of regular market trading.



The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-223-6884 (domestic) or 303-223-4373 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website at http://investors.rapid7.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 800-633-8284 or 402-977-9140 access code 21886771 and will be available until May 15, 2018. A webcast replay will be available at http://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is trusted by IT and security professionals around the world to manage risk, simplify modern IT complexity, and drive innovation. Rapid7 analytics transform today's vast amounts of security and IT data into the answers needed to securely develop and operate sophisticated IT networks and applications. Rapid7 research, technology, and services drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for more than 7,000 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 52% of the Fortune 100

Investor Contact:

Jeff Bray, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

857-990-4235

Press contact:

Caitlin Doherty

Communications Program Lead

press@rapid7.com

857-990-4240