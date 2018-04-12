Enerflex Strengthens Management Team, Names Marc Rossiter Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced the appointment of Marc Rossiter as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1, 2018.



With more than 21 years of experience at Enerflex in a progression of roles, Mr. Rossiter, a Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta, brings an entrepreneurial mindset with a depth of leadership that will be essential in the Company's continued success. Prior to his appointment as COO, Mr. Rossiter was President of the USA region where he was critical in driving growth in revenue and operating income, while safely delivering reliable solutions. Previously, Mr. Rossiter was Vice President and General Manager, Southern USA and Latin America, and before the Company was acquired by Toromont Industries, he held several project engineering and sales management roles. Mr. Rossiter also worked as a process engineer with SNC-Lavalin Group and was an officer in the Canadian Army.

Mr. Rossiter will continue to report directly to Enerflex's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Goertzen, and will be responsible for leading the organization's global operations. He will focus on strategically aligning the business across the natural gas value chain while enhancing the synergistic relationship between the Company's capabilities and product and service offering, as well as concentrating on growth opportunities.

"With a proven track-record as a leader and a steward of the Company, the Board of Directors and I are confident that Marc will continue to deliver superior results in this new role," said J. Blair Goertzen, Enerflex's President and CEO. "Marc's extensive operational experience, strong industry knowledge, and clear focus on driving top- and bottom-line growth will serve Enerflex well now and into the future."

Reporting to Mr. Rossiter is the team of seasoned Company executive leaders: Bradley Beebe, President, Canada; Patricia Martinez, President, Latin America; and Phil Pyle, President, International. Enerflex plans to appoint its new President for the USA region, which will also report to Mr. Rossiter, in due course. Rounding off Enerflex's executive management team are James Harbilas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Greg Stewart, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Information Officer who will continue to report to Mr. Goertzen.

"Strategic diversification, industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, recurring revenue strength, and best-in-class service from the wellhead to the pipeline has Enerflex well-positioned for the future," stated Mr. Rossiter. "I look forward to working with the management team on executing Enerflex's brand promise of Reliable Products – Successful Projects, while delivering results on behalf of our customers and shareholders."

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

J. Blair Goertzen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403.236.6852