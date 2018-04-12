HempTech (HTCO) is Now Nuvus Gro (NUVG)

Saint Petersburg, FL, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nuvus Gro Corp. (OTC:NUVG), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that FINRA has processed its corporate action to change its name from HempTech Corp to Nuvus Gro Corp, as of April 12, 2018. The company will be trading under the new ticker (NUVG).



Nuvus Gro is committed to bring cutting edge technology to cannabis growers everywhere. Through the perfect blend of technology and human experience, Nuvus Gro brings you the best in automation systems.

For more information on products offered by Nuvus Gro, please contact; info@nuvuscorp.com.

About Nuvus Gro

Nuvus Gro, a Nevada Corporation and Subsidiary of Nuvus Corp., provides Advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), Precise Cognitive Automation, Sophisticated Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Grow Systems, Modular Grow facilities, Power & Energy Services, Consulting Services and Financing for the cultivators and Medium to Large Scale Growing Facilities. Nuvus Gro is a subsidiary of Nuvus Corp.

To request further information about Nuvus, please email us at info@nuvuscorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.nuvusgro.com, http://www.nuvuscorp.com or visit us at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nuvuscorp or on Twitter @nuvuscorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.





