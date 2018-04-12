Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco announced the appointment of Mark Garrett, former Adobe Systems Incorporated EVP and CFO, to its board of directors effective immediately.



"I'm delighted that Mark is joining Cisco's board and will bring over 30 years of financial management experience in technology," said Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins. "Mark has lived the critical transformation and transition to the cloud that technology companies require to continue growing and evolving. I'm looking forward to his many contributions as we continue to make progress in our transition to drive more subscriptions and recurring revenue."

Garrett, 60, has an extensive history of leadership in finance and accounting in the technology industry. He was appointed Executive Vice President and CFO of Adobe in February 2007 and retired from this position on April 9, 2018. He previously served as SVP and CFO of the Software Group of EMC Corporation from June 2004 until January 2007. In addition, Garrett served as EVP and CFO of Documentum from 2002 until December 2003 before its acquisition by EMC. Garrett currently serves on the board of directors at GoDaddy Inc. and Pure Storage, Inc. He holds an MBA from Marist College and a BS from Boston University.

The appointment of Garrett brings Cisco's board to 12 members, including: Carol A. Bartz, former CEO, Yahoo! Inc.; M. Michele Burns, former chairman and CEO, Mercer LLC; Michael D. Capellas, founder and CEO, Capellas Strategic Partners; Amy L. Chang, founder and CEO, Accompany, Inc.; Dr. John L. Hennessy, director of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program and former president, Stanford University; Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Chancellor, State University of New York; Roderick C. McGeary, former vice chairman, KPMG, LLP; Charles H. Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco; Arun Sarin, KBE, former CEO, Vodafone Group Plc; Brenton L. Saunders, CEO and President, Allergan plc and Steven M. West, founder and partner, Emerging Company Partners LLC.

