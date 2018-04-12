Gulf Island Fabrication Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Texas, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) will announce 2018 first quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



The management of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. will hold a conference call on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The call is being webcast through CCBN and can be accessed at Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1.800.289.0517 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A digital replay of the call will be available from a link on our website two hours after the call and ending May 04, 2018.

About Gulf Island:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels used in energy extraction, production, petrochemical, industrial, power generation, shipping and marine transportation. The Company also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities. Our corporate headquarters is located in Houston, Texas.

