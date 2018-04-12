Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury

HOUSTON, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) (NASDAQ:APA) today announced Ben C. Rodgers has been named vice president, Treasury; effective April 16.



Rodgers will lead Apache's Treasury department and have global oversight over the company's capital structure analysis, financing, risk insurance, banking policy, cash and liquidity management.

"I am pleased to welcome Ben to Apache's leadership team. He brings diverse financial experience from both the upstream and midstream sectors of the oil and gas business, and his comprehensive knowledge of the Permian Basin markets will be a great complement to our executive team," said Stephen J. Riney, Apache's chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Rodgers joins Apache from EIG Global Energy Partners, where he served as senior vice president and led an investment team focusing on originating and managing oil and gas debt and equity investments in North America. Before that, he was with Concho Resources serving in a variety of leadership roles including vice president of Commodities and Midstream and vice president and treasurer. He also previously held the role of vice president, Syndicated and Leveraged Finance, in the Investment Banking Division of J.P. Morgan Securities. Before that, he was senior consultant in the Advisory Services group at Ernst & Young. Rodgers holds an MBA in finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas A&M University.

