ChannelAdvisor to Webcast Analyst and Investor Meeting on April 19, 2018

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Meeting in conjunction with Catalyst Americas 2018.



The ChannelAdvisor management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. PT (1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET). A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available under the "Events & Presentations" page on the Company's investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and branded manufacturers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.