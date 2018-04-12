Penn Foster's Fourth Annual Student Success and Career Fair Tackles Topics on Student, Academic and Career Achievement

SCRANTON, Pa., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career readiness, career support, and career success are the resounding themes of a week of webinars that make up Penn Foster's 2018 Student Success and Career Fair, taking place the week of April 16-20, 2018. Available to anyone interested in preparing for a career or being more successful in their job, this no-cost webinar series is offered by leading middle skilled education and skills training provider Penn Foster and four of its employer and non-profit partners.



Now in its fourth year, and attracting an exponentially higher number of attendees each year, the Student Success and Career Fair will present 45 webinars over the course of five days beginning Monday, April 16. With a breadth of topics including strategies for studying and test-taking; research; academic paper writing; job searches; interviewing; online etiquette; and essential work skills, the webinars will address questions from anyone who wants to be successful in school, and preparing for and experiencing their first job. The webinars will be presented by a range of experts, from Penn Foster student success team, to guest speakers from employer partners.

"We are very excited to make this incredible week of webinars available as a benefit to anyone interested in becoming ‘career-ready'—a term that has become a watchword for Penn Foster," said Nancy Moretti, Associate Dean, Penn Foster. "As part of our 128-year-old legacy, Penn Foster has embraced the role of supporting our learners from their academics to their training to their careers. Our goal is to help set them apart when continuing into college or career school, launching their careers and advancing in them. It's another way we and our partners help prepare individuals for today's evolving workforce."

Four Penn Foster partners will contribute to the Student Success and Career Fair: WorkforceEDU; YearUp; Association of Bridal Consultants; and Cedar Rapids Child Care Resources.

About Penn Foster

Students, employers and partner organizations rely on Penn Foster to build the skills and knowledge to power the 21st century workforce. For over 127 years, Penn Foster has been dedicated to helping people lead more meaningful and productive lives and to improving social outcomes through education. Penn Foster provides career pathways for opportunity youth and adult learners through diverse and affordable online diploma, certificate and degree programs, offered via its high school, career school and college. With more than 30,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster's online and blended learning programs are delivered in a self-paced, competency-based model wrapped by comprehensive academic, professional and personal support and coaching. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/.

