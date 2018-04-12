Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced details regarding its upcoming presence at RSA, an annual conference where the world talks security.



Punctuated by a keynote from Chief Executive Officer Rami Rahim, Juniper Networks will be showcasing Juniper Threat Labs' interactive Mobile Threat Inspector for booth visitors and cross-industry leadership with the Cyber Threat Alliance, as well as furthering the security conversation and highlighting key areas of importance in the year ahead.

Keynote Highlights

Keynote from Rami Rahim, Juniper Networks CEO: Juniper's CEO, Rami Rahim, will take the stage to present a keynote focusing on innovation that prevents adversaries from exploiting the internet for personal and political gain. Giving a call to action to the Agents of Change, Rahim will reflect on what we've learned thus far and imagine a future where cybersecurity threats can be stopped before they originate. Wednesday, April 18, 4:05 PM

Session Highlights

Sending a Human to do a Machine's Job – Addressing Threats with Analytics: Nick Bilogorskiy, cybersecurity strategist at Juniper Networks and member of the Juniper Threat Labs team, will discuss how companies can identify the benefits of behavioral analytics and provide tips for incorporating these tools into the network. Thursday, April 19, 9:15 AM

Booth Highlights

Interactive Demonstration – What's Hiding on Your Phone? Juniper Threat Labs Has the Answer: Most people don't realize what's on their mobile phone. There could be spyware, adware, you name it, roaming around and wreaking havoc under the radar. In this interactive demonstration at the Juniper Networks Booth (3615), visitors who are interested in participating can allow the Juniper Threat Labs team to run a diagnostic of the traffic on their personal mobile devices to find out exactly who has access to their information. After connecting to a designated WiFi hotspot, the Juniper Threat Labs team will monitor the traffic taking place on the mobile phone, analyze it and show participants the sites and IP addresses that their phone is visiting. The team will then classify each of them into a handful of categories such as known/good sites, bad sites and unknown sites. Once the diagnostic is complete, participants will be presented with a personalized readout of the findings.





• Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Appliance and SRX Next-Generation Firewall with an infected host

• Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Appliance analytics

• Juniper Sky Advanced Threat Prevention (Sky ATP) with Office 365

• Carbon Black integration with an infected host and STIX/TAXII





• Automated threat mitigation with ForeScout integration

• IoT remediation of compromised IP device (webcam)

• Consistent policies across multicloud (AWS)





Nick Bilogorskiy, cybersecurity strategist at Juniper Networks, will dive into the various types of attacks that are used to extort money and offer guidance on how to avoid them. Wednesday, April 18, 11:00 AM – Juniper Networks Booth 3615 Presentation – Infecting the Enterprise: Abusing Office365 + PowerShell for Covert C2: Craig Dods, chief security architect at Juniper Networks, shines a light on the potential hazards of Microsoft's SaaS offerings and outlines how an attacker can leverage the combination of Office365 + PowerShell to take advantage of various native features. Wednesday, April 18, 2:00 PM – Juniper Networks Booth 3615

Executive Briefings

Members of the Juniper executive team, as well as representatives from Juniper Threat Labs, will be available for press interviews during the conference. Please contact Michelle Zimmermann (mzimmermann@juniper.net) with any requests.

Decoding RSA & Cybersecurity Trends on Twitter

Throughout the event, Juniper Networks' in-house cybersecurity experts will be offering real-time insights around key industry and RSA conference trends through a series of daily videos on Twitter. Be sure to follow @JuniperNetworks for the latest.

About Juniper Networks

