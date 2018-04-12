SAE Institute Atlanta to Offer New Digital Film Program

Atlanta, GA, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global creative media educator, SAE Institute, announced plans to expand its accredited program offerings, introducing the Digital Film Program at its campus in Atlanta, Georgia.





Students of the Digital Film Program at SAE Institute Atlanta will learn skills in digital media production, learning art direction, screenwriting, photography, and the proper use of professional quality equipment to shape visual media design and creation.









Designed to prepare students for a diverse range of careers in the entertainment industries, SAE Institute's Digital Film Program is an intensive course of study that will provide students with the knowledge and skills to shape visual media design and creation. Students will learn both the technical and creative components of film and video production and the business principles and practices of the entertainment industry. Beginning on May 14, 2018, the program will offer a 16-month Associate Degree.

According to a recent report by Film LA, the State of Georgia's record investment in film attraction has paid off, with the state garnering the number 1 filming location worldwide. More top 100 feature films released at the domestic box office in 2016 were made in Georgia (17 t0 be exact) than anyplace else, topping states like California and New York. Recent credits include the upcoming The Avengers: Infinity War and last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"The rapid growth of the film and TV industry in the state of Georgia has more and more students inquiring about film as a course of study," says Michael Bottrill, President and General Manager, SAE Institute North America. "We are pleased that the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission has approved our Digital Film Program curriculum and we look forward to preparing future students for exciting careers in the entertainment industry."

The Digital Film program is a hands-on, collaborative, project-based set of courses, designed around a student-centered active education approach. Students will gain an understanding of how to effectively plan and execute creative film projects, demonstrate creative and technical problem-solving skills, develop proficiencies with filmmaking equipment, software, and workflows, learn how to analyze, evaluate, and critique film content, while also understanding how to effectively create for specific audiences, content areas, and different distribution platforms.

To learn more about SAE Institute Digital Film Program, visit usa.sae.edu.

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute's international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Animation, Film, Games, and Entertainment Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Institute Group, Inc. is a part of Navitas LTD. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.

Attachment

Jeffrey Baker SAE Institute North America 646-355-1804 j.baker@sae.edu