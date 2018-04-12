Jon Cotton Named Chairman of Medicaid Health Plans of America

Detroit, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Cotton, corporate president of Meridian, will take over as chairman of the board for Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA), the leading association representing the Medicaid managed care industry.



Cotton served as an MHPA board member for five years, and will now lead improvements of the Medicaid program as chairman with his vast knowledge of and 18 year tenure within the managed care industry.



"I'm extremely eager and motivated to take on this new role with MHPA," said Cotton. "As a member of the MHPA board, we have had great discussions regarding how we can transform Medicaid into a more efficient program and improve the access and quality of care for our enrollees."



MeridianHealth has been family-owned and operated since its inception over 20 years ago, and is Michigan's largest Medicaid plan.



"Medicaid is a target for a number of significant changes addressing efficiency, sustainability, eligibility, and accountability, to name a few," said Jeff Myers, president and chief executive officer, MHPA. "Jon's vision of how to improve the program for plans, their state partners, and most importantly, the enrollees, will benefit not only these stakeholders but the health care system overall."



About Meridian

Meridian is a family-owned, family-operated group of health plans with offices in Michigan and Illinois. Meridian's affiliates include MeridianHealth (Medicaid), MeridianCare (Medicare), MeridianComplete (Medicare-Medicaid), MeridianChoice (Health Insurance Marketplace), and MeridianRx, a Pharmacy Benefit Management company. Meridian serves more than 1,000,000 members in four states. For more information, visit www.mhplan.com.



About Medicaid

Health Plans of America Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the leading national trade association solely focused on representing the universe of Medicaid health plans. MHPA works on behalf of 136 commercial and nonprofit plans that serve over 30 million lives in 39 states and Washington, DC. MHPA provides advocacy and research that support policy solutions to enhance the delivery of quality care to disadvantaged Americans. MHPA also holds an annual conference where industry leaders address key issues, discuss solutions, and share best practices. For more information, visit http://www.medicaidplans.org or www.medicaidconference.com.

