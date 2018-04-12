Cynata to Present at the Preeminent Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day in New York

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company, Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the prestigious 6th Annual Cell and Gene Therapy Investor Day in New York.



The conference will take place on the 17th of April 2018 and is organised by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading global industry body for regenerative and advanced therapies.

Around 350 delegates are expected to attend the conference, of which approximately 200 are active investors or analysts. A number of discussion panels will also be held that will see participation from leading analysts and executives from major pharmaceutical companies.

Dr Ross Macdonald, Managing Director and CEO, will present and take part in a fire-side discussion with leading industry analyst, Dr Reni Benjamin of Raymond James, to showcase the Company's regenerative medicine platform, Cymerus™, and to discuss the positive progress in Cynata's Phase I clinical trial.

Participation in the highly sought-after event follows the excellent clinical trial data from the analysis of the first patient cohort in the Phase I clinical trial (announced on 22nd January 2018) and the recent granting of Orphan Drug Designation in the US by the FDA (announced 28th March 2018).

To find out more about the event, please go to: https://alliancerm.org/event/cginvestorday. The event is expected to be live streamed and will be available to watch at http://arminvestorday.com/webcast/.

CONTACTS: Dr Ross Macdonald, CEO, 0412 119343, ross.macdonald@cynata.com Daniel Paproth, Australia Media Contact, 0421 858 982, daniel.paproth@mcpartners.com.au Laura Bagby, U.S. Media Contact, 312-448-8098, lbagby@6degreespr.com

About Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) is an Australian clinical-stage stem cell and regenerative medicine company developing therapies based on its proprietary Cymerus™ stem cell technology platform. Cymerus overcomes critical issues in the production of therapeutic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) by enabling the economical manufacture of commercial-scale MSCs, independent of multi-donor limitations. Cymerus' novel approach utilises induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from a single blood donation to generate mesenchymoangioblasts (MCAs), a precursor that is used to manufacture an unlimited number of therapeutic MSCs. Cynata's unique "off-the-shelf" Cymerus platform has the potential to create a new standard in the development and manufacture of stem cell therapeutics.