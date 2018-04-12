Shattered Dreams DUI Simulation Impacts Students at Premier High School - Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to 200 students at Premier High School (PHS) - Amarillo, a ResponsiveEd public charter school, witness the aftermath of a simulated car crash claiming the lives of two classmates and sending another to jail. The program is called Shattered Dreams and was performed the morning of April 11 in conjunction with TxDOT, the City of Amarillo and Amarillo Emergency Services.

"We wanted to introduce this program to the students to let them see the consequences of drunk driving," says PHS Campus Director Becky Pinson. "Prom is right around the corner for many students and Shattered Dreams is most impactful now because it's a time that students tend to be tempted to make poor decisions that can affect the rest of their lives."

Hobbs Road, in front of the high school, was shut down for a few hours Wednesday morning as emergency personnel treated it as an actual accident. The jaws-of-life were used to free a passenger, a sobriety test performed on the driver, an ambulance used to transport the critically injured, and even a coroner on scene to take away the student pronounced deceased.

"It felt real. I've never been in that situation before and I sure hope not to be," remarks junior Will Blasingame, who portrayed the drunk driver for the mock accident scene. "If this impacts even one kid then this program is certainly worth it."

Students from Premier High School put together a YouTube video that portrays the entire event complete with the party before the accident and the following repercussions. Watch it here.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

