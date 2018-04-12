CTS Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will release earnings for the first quarter 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



A conference call to discuss first quarter results with management is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 866-564-7440 (719-325-2120, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 970409.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 26, 2018 through 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The telephone number for the replay is 866-375-1919 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 8486171.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.



