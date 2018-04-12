Zephyr Real Estate-Marin Hosts Workshop Series for Bay Area Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Marin agent Margaret Kapranos and home mortgage specialist Kevin O'Keefe are sponsoring a workshop series entitled "What's the Solution to Capital Gain Taxes in Real Estate?" The series of four dynamic workshops will begin on April 26.



Margaret Kapranos, Zephyr Real Estate, Marin



Kevin O'Keefe, home mortgage specialist





On Thursday, April 26, from 6 to 7 pm, the first one will be led by Bruce Frankel, MBA, CFP, CEPA, and managing partner of Eckhoff Wealth Management, LLC. He will demonstrate techniques to best analyze real estate holdings, convert real estate investments to passive investments, and explore taxation instruments that allow a capital gain deferral.

On Tuesday, May 8, from 6 to 7 pm, Michele Hassid, CPA, CGMA, and managing partner of Eckhoff and Company, and partner of Eckhoff Wealth Management, LLC, will present and review changes to the 2017 tax laws impacting investment real estate portfolios.

On Thursday, May 10, from 6 to 7 pm, Scott Fong, President, SIFF Investment Services, will cover opportunities to divest in a tax-deferred exchange. For both newcomers and experienced investors, 1031 Exchanges will be explored.

On Thursday, May 17, from 6 to 7 pm, James Lamont, founder of Lamont Financial Services, will explain the deferred sales trust to defer capital gains on personal residence, business or investment properties.

Margaret Kapranos has 15 years of real estate experience, particularly in the Marin and Sonoma markets. She is a former financial advisor and is keenly aware of issues facing real estate investors. In the skyrocketing Bay Area market, those who have owned property for decades find that to be a mixed blessing. While owning highly capitalized real estate is wonderful, state and federal capital gain tax may keep investors frozen in place. Margaret has found a way to assist her clients through this impasse.

Kevin O'Keefe, a financing specialist focusing on home mortgages, has helped many people secure financing from San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara and the Greater Bay Area to achieve homeownership and investing goals. Kevin offers a comprehensive selection of mortgage and refinancing programs.

Together Kapranos and O'Keefe have collaborated to organize and present these informative workshops for owners to better understand their available options and make well-informed decisions. Participants will receive a workbook to help evaluate property values, tax consequences of capital gains and much more.

"Transferring rental properties with tenants and deferred maintenance to heirs, in different parts of the country, is problematic," remarked Kapranos. "This, too, will be addressed at our workshops."

All workshops will be held at Zephyr Real Estate's Marin office, located at 350 Bon Air Center, Suite 100, in Greenbrae.

Please RSVP to each event at http://margaret_kevin.eventbrite.com.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/178368e6-d654-47b0-a974-95772be16f64

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2df49f8-32d3-4beb-ad1c-94c12d8be35d





Contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com