IoT, 5G and AI industry leaders, technologists and researchers to converge at Fog World Congress 2018 in San Francisco this October

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's only fitting that the OpenFog Consortium will host the second edition of Fog World Congress 2018 this fall in San Francisco, the city by the bay known for its fog.

Scheduled for October 1 - 3 at the San Francisco Airport Hyatt, Fog World Congress will bring together industry leaders, technologists and researchers from around the world to discuss, explore and share fog computing insights, research, applications and projections. A full day of tutorials and research tracks are scheduled for October 1, followed by keynotes, panel sessions and exhibitions October 2 - 3.

The call for speakers is now open at www.fogcongress.com/call-for-speakers.aspx

"Fog World Congress is at the epicenter for fog computing. Through tutorials, case studies and futuristic research, it provides a comprehensive lens into how fog is changing the game in IoT, 5G and AI," said Helder Antunes, chairman of the OpenFog Consortium and Senior Director, Cisco. "Whether you are new to fog or are immersed in it, this conference is the place to come to network with others and to learn about who and what is driving the coming era in fog."

Last year's inaugural event attracted hundreds of attendees, 80 speakers, 30 exhibitors and representatives from companies across the globe. From large, well-known public companies to small startups, Fog World Congress provided numerous knowledge-sharing opportunities for companies representing a wide range of industries and universities.

Event organizers predict these numbers to increase this year as fog computing continues to advance and the technologies continue to become more mainstream.

"Last year, conversations were focused on ‘what is fog and why do we need it.' Fast forward one year, and much of that conversation has shifted to ‘fog is now moving innovation from the lab to the real world,'" said Lynne Canavan, co-chair of Fog World Congress and vice president of marketing, OpenFog Consortium. "From package-delivering drones to factory-floor robots, and from privacy in connected cities to robotic surgery, we're hearing the mantra ‘this is fog' growing louder."

The conference is hosted by OpenFog Consortium in collaboration with IEEE Communications Society and IoT Evolution. For more information and to register, visit www.fogcongress.com.

About Fog Computing

The massive amounts of data produced, transported, analyzed and acted upon within industries such as transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and energy—collectively measured in zettabytes—is exposing challenges in cloud-only architectures and operations that reside only at the edge of the network. Fog computing works in conjunction with the cloud and across siloed operations to effectively enable end-to-end IoT, 5G and AI scenarios.

Fog computing enables rapid, secure processing of critical data-dense applications, addressing inherent challenges that neither cloud nor edge can resolve alone. Fog distributes computing, storage, control and networking services, enabling real-time data analytics, supporting time-critical local control, connecting and protecting vast and diverse resource-constrained devices, and overcoming network bandwidth and availability constraints.

About Fog World Congress

Fog World Congress is the first fog-centric conference, created to bring business, technology and research together to explore the technologies, challenges, deployments and opportunities in fog computing—the enabler for 5G, Internet of Things and embedded artificial intelligence. The 3-day conference will take place at the San Francisco Airport Hyatt from October 2 – 3, with a pre-conference day on October 1 for technical and research tutorials. For more information, visit fogcongress.com.

About OpenFog

The OpenFog Consortium was founded to accelerate the adoption of fog computing and address bandwidth, latency and communications challenges associated with IoT, 5G and AI applications. Committed to creating open technologies, its mission is to create and validate a framework for secure and efficient information processing between clouds, endpoints, and services. OpenFog was founded in November 2015 and today represents the leading researchers and innovators in fog computing. For more information, visit www.openfogconsortium.org; Twitter @openfog; and LinkedIn /company/openfog-consortium.

About IEEE ComSoc

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. ​The IEEE Communications Society is​ a leading global community within IEEE comprised of a diverse group of industry professionals with a common interest in advancing all communications technologies. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

About IoT Evolution

IoT Evolution combines the power of live conferences with a robust news site, global online communities, webinars, a magazine, and white papers to educate, inform and connect thousands of IoT stakeholders from across the globe. The IoT Evolution brand is the go-to resource for anyone innovating and leading the way in the IoT space. For more information contact Scott Kargman at Scott@crossfiremedia.com

