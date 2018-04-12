Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Globe Newswire  
April 12, 2018 10:01am   Comments
Share:


Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, on Monday 7 May 2018 at 14:00 (CEST).

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com




This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.