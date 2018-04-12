Market Overview

Engineering regulator to introduce new Council and celebrate volunteers at AGM weekend in Toronto

Globe Newswire  
April 12, 2018 10:00am   Comments
TORONTO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its 96th Annual General Meeting (AGM) weekend, Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) will introduce its 2018-2019 governing Council as well as celebrate outstanding leadership and dedication to the profession at its Order of Honour awards gala. PEO will also host its annual Volunteer Leadership Conference with the theme, "Effective leadership through succession planning."

Media are cordially invited to attend these events:

Date: Friday, April 20 to Saturday, April 21, 2018

Location: Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto, Ontario
           
Schedule of events:     
           
Friday, April 20
PEO Order of Honour Awards Gala

6:15 p.m. Reception
7:00 p.m. Dinner
  Presentation of G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award
  Michael Burdett, EIT
   
9:00 p.m. Order of Honour Investiture Ceremony
   
  In the Class of Companion:
  Christopher D. Roney, P.Eng., IntPE, BDS, FEC, FCAE, UE
   
  In the Class of Officer:
  John Bray, MASc, P.Eng., FEC
  David Filer, P.Eng., FEC
  Santosh Gupta, PhD, ME, P.Eng., FEC 
  Rishi Kumar, P.Eng., PMP, CMC, GSC, FEC
  Changiz Sadr, P.Eng., FEC, TOGAF, CISSP
  Jeanette M. Southwood, P.Eng., FEC, FCAE, LLD (hc), IntPE
   
  In the Class of Member:
  Galal Abdelmessih, P.Eng., FEC, PMP 
  Andrew Dowie, P.Eng., FEC 
  Georg Kralik, P.Eng., FEC
  Lisa MacCumber, P.Eng.
  Stela Stevandic, P.Eng.
  Derek Van Ee, P.Eng., FEC 

Additional information on the award recipients is available at: http://www.peo.on.ca/index.php/ci_id/32100/la_id/1.htm.

Saturday, April 21  
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 96th Annual General Business Meeting
   
12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. AGM Keynote Luncheon
  Mark Abbott, Engineering Change Lab
   
3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. 518th Meeting of PEO Council

Further details are available on PEO's website at: http://www.peo.on.ca/index.php/ci_id/32098/la_id/1.htm.

Order of Honour
The Order of Honour pays tribute to individuals who have rendered conspicuous service to the engineering profession, usually through PEO. Recipients have made substantial contributions to the operation of the profession, its professional status or one of the many specialized functions of the engineering regulator.

G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award
The G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award promotes, encourages and celebrates professional leadership achievements of engineering graduates registered in PEO's engineering intern (EIT) program. The award provides funding to help with the out-of-pocket costs associated with the recipient pursuing leadership development activities.

About Professional Engineers Ontario
Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 85,000 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO's mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

For additional information, please contact:
Duff McCutcheon, Manager, Communications
Tel: 416-840-1068; 800-339-3716, ext.1068
Cell: 416-797-8175
Email: dmccutcheon@peo.on.ca

