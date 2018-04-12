Engineering regulator to introduce new Council and celebrate volunteers at AGM weekend in Toronto

TORONTO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its 96th Annual General Meeting (AGM) weekend, Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) will introduce its 2018-2019 governing Council as well as celebrate outstanding leadership and dedication to the profession at its Order of Honour awards gala. PEO will also host its annual Volunteer Leadership Conference with the theme, "Effective leadership through succession planning."



Media are cordially invited to attend these events:

Date: Friday, April 20 to Saturday, April 21, 2018

Location: Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto, Ontario



Schedule of events:



Friday, April 20

PEO Order of Honour Awards Gala

6:15 p.m. Reception 7:00 p.m. Dinner Presentation of G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award Michael Burdett, EIT 9:00 p.m. Order of Honour Investiture Ceremony In the Class of Companion: Christopher D. Roney, P.Eng., IntPE, BDS, FEC, FCAE, UE In the Class of Officer: John Bray, MASc, P.Eng., FEC David Filer, P.Eng., FEC Santosh Gupta, PhD, ME, P.Eng., FEC Rishi Kumar, P.Eng., PMP, CMC, GSC, FEC Changiz Sadr, P.Eng., FEC, TOGAF, CISSP Jeanette M. Southwood, P.Eng., FEC, FCAE, LLD (hc), IntPE In the Class of Member: Galal Abdelmessih, P.Eng., FEC, PMP Andrew Dowie, P.Eng., FEC Georg Kralik, P.Eng., FEC Lisa MacCumber, P.Eng. Stela Stevandic, P.Eng. Derek Van Ee, P.Eng., FEC

Additional information on the award recipients is available at: http://www.peo.on.ca/index.php/ci_id/32100/la_id/1.htm.

Saturday, April 21 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 96th Annual General Business Meeting 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. AGM Keynote Luncheon Mark Abbott, Engineering Change Lab 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. 518th Meeting of PEO Council

Further details are available on PEO's website at: http://www.peo.on.ca/index.php/ci_id/32098/la_id/1.htm.



Order of Honour

The Order of Honour pays tribute to individuals who have rendered conspicuous service to the engineering profession, usually through PEO. Recipients have made substantial contributions to the operation of the profession, its professional status or one of the many specialized functions of the engineering regulator.

G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award

The G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award promotes, encourages and celebrates professional leadership achievements of engineering graduates registered in PEO's engineering intern (EIT) program. The award provides funding to help with the out-of-pocket costs associated with the recipient pursuing leadership development activities.

About Professional Engineers Ontario

Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 85,000 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO's mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

For additional information, please contact:

Duff McCutcheon, Manager, Communications

Tel: 416-840-1068; 800-339-3716, ext.1068

Cell: 416-797-8175

Email: dmccutcheon@peo.on.ca