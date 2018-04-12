Atlas Air Worldwide to Report First-Quarter 2018 Results On Thursday, May 3

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, prior to the opening of stock market trading on Thursday, May 3.



William J. Flynn, Atlas Air Worldwide's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Spencer Schwartz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 3.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the call live over the Internet at www.atlasair.com (click on "Investor Information," click on "Presentations" and on the link to the first-quarter call) or at the following Web address:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gf5yfcfi

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be archived on the above websites following the call. A replay will also be available through May 10 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. Toll Free) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.) and using Access Code 6773418#.

Slides complementing the remarks by Mr. Flynn and Mr. Schwartz will be available for downloading from Atlas Air Worldwide's website prior to the call.

