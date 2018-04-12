HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer

EULESS, Texas, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HM Dunn AeroSystems Inc., a leader in high quality aircraft parts manufacturing and assembly for the commercial aerospace and defense markets, announced today the appointment of Philip Anderson, "Phil" as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Anderson succeeds Phil Milazzo as he transitions to the company's Board of Directors.



"Anderson is a very capable, experienced and respected leader with an immense passion for the industry, our people, and our products and services," said Gene Conese Jr, Chairman of HM Dunn and Managing Partner of Gridiron Capital. "As CEO, Anderson will bring a rich combination of management skills, customer focus, business and engineering acumen, a can-do spirit and the will to work with customers to develop winning partnerships. With a deep appreciation of our past accomplishments, and the energy and skill to drive those to come, he is well suited to lead our very capable team into the future," he added.

"We would also like to express our thanks and appreciation to Phil Milazzo for his contributions to the company over the past five years as CEO," said Conese. "His leadership has helped the company develop a strong reputation for quality and on-time delivery. Performance our customers value most."

Anderson, 53, has 27-years of experience in the aerospace industry. Prior to joining HM Dunn, he was a senior executive at Spirit AeroSystems Inc. for 10 years. Most recently Anderson created and led Spirit's defense business winning the company's role on the B-21 Program as part of the Northrup Grumman team; led and won the company's role on the Textron Bell V-280 Valor Technology Demonstrator program; and led and won the company's follow-on work on Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter. Prior to his defense leadership role Anderson was Spirit's Chief Financial Officer. He joined Spirit in 2006 where he was part of the company's successful Initial Public Stock Offering. Prior to joining Spirit AeroSystems, Anderson had a successful 17-year career at The Boeing Company where he worked in a variety of leadership roles at Defense Systems and Commercial Airplanes. Immediately prior to joining Spirit he was a finance executive at The Boeing Company's corporate offices in Chicago, IL.

"The opportunity to lead the people of HM Dunn AeroSystems in service to our commercial and defense customers is an honor," said Anderson. "Our company is well positioned in strong markets as we focus our capabilities and experience on ways to create value for our customers and produce results to drive future growth and prosperity for all our stakeholders."

Phil Anderson's appointment is effective immediately.

