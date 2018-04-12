Data443 to Exhibit and Present at RSA 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., a leading data security company, is pleased to announce its presence at the RSA Conference 2018 taking place in San Francisco from April 16 to April 20. Data443 will exhibit at the RSAC Early Stage Expo to be held at the Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena Ballroom, Salon 9, Booth #1, beginning Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 19. RSA attendees are also invited to a special briefing – GDPR: It's not too late! – presented by Data443 founder and CEO, Jason Remillard on Wednesday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. in the Marriott ESE Briefing Center on the expo floor.



One topic that will be widely discussed at RSA 2018: General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. With the GDPR enforcement deadline happening next month, many companies big and small are not ready to respond, and that could cost them up to 4 percent of net sales. GDPR will be pervasive across Europe and beyond, and as it rolls into place, other countries will institute similar regulations.

"The vast majority of companies affected by GDPR are not fully prepared if at all to meet the compliance deadline," said Remillard. "Now more than ever, companies need to gain quick and easy control of all data assets to enable proper classification and governance to comply with GDPR. The scale of this issue and the growing trend is evident in Facebook's recent promise to extend EU GDPR protections to all its users worldwide."

To better understand the market's readiness for GDPR, Data443 recently co-sponsored a comprehensive research study on GDPR compliance in partnership with one of the world's largest online Information Security communities. The study to be released next Tuesday validates Data443's approach to deliver a single-product GDPR solution that covers data classification, governance, and eDiscovery, all within a user-first, user-centric interface. Access to this study will be available April 17 at https://www.data443.com/rsa-pressroom/.

Data443's ClassiDocs™ Approach to GDPR: No Fear

Mounting a response to GDPR requires an accurate data inventory, data-classification scheme, and audit functions. Data443's ClassiDocs™ enables a rapid time-to-value response that covers 13 articles of the GDPR. The product supports over 200 file types and 400 databases, across all data points – local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight – for seamless, cost-effective GDPR compliance. #GDPRNoFear To schedule a conference or demo while at RSA, please use this link: https://data443.as.me/JasonRemillard

About DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK:LDSR) enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, our award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports over 200 file types and 400 databases with a user-first, user-centric design that speeds ease of use and compliance-policy conformance without training. Data443 delivers classification, discovery, governance, GDPR compliance, and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.'s filings with the SEC, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For Further Information

