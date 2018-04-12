Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to Hold First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on April 26, 2018

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.



About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., has approximately $4.6 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2017. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

Contact: Roger S. Deacon, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Univest Corporation & Univest Bank and Trust Co. 215-721-2455 | deaconr@univest.net