SportsArt Partners with The Source Health Club to Provide Energy Producing Equipment

MISSOULA, Mont., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsArt today announces its partnership with The Source Health Club, a gym dedicated to helping individuals become both happier and healthier. This is the first installation of its kind in Montana, featuring SportsArt's ECO-POWR line of equipment, which pumps energy (watts) back into the electrical grid at a rate of up to 200 Watts/Hour. The new ECO-POWR treadmills, ellipticals, and bikes use built-in micro inverters to harness the human energy being created and also help offset the building and member's carbon footprints. Of the energy being produced, 74 percent is captured, converted, and returned to the grid as utility grade electricity.



"My team and I consider it a treat to be partnering with people like Christina and Dallas. They are among the forward thinkers in the fitness industry who are bringing sustainability to the forefront of their value proposition," said Ivo Grossi, CEO of the Americas for SportsArt. "Their members will soon be sweating not only to become healthier but also to make the planet greener one workout at a time!"

"We were the first to test out this new equipment and are excited to pioneer a more sustainable movement in the health industry," said Christina Neil, Co-Owner at The Source Health Club. "In addition to the equipment, The Source has been implementing ways to become more sustainable and eco-friendly, from our t-shirts, to the cleaning products and paper towels – we are continuing to research products we use. Our goal is to be a responsible part of the Missoula community and partner in their goal of moving towards zero waste by 2050."

On Saturday April 21 from 10 AM to 2 PM, The Source will be exhibiting the new ECO-POWR equipment and have locals try to generate up to 1000 watts in 2 hours on the machines. Then on Sunday April 22nd, from noon to 4 PM, The Source will be on tour to the public in partnership with Missoula Urban Redevelopment (MUD) for the Earth Day Fair. Day Passes for the Health Club will be at no charge all weekend and the public is encouraged to join.

About SportsArt — SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its ECO-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space; SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards.

About The Source Health Club – The Source was founded in March of 2014 with a vision of creating a health club that wasn't only about reaching external goals, but becoming better individuals and growing in a sustainable community. We continually work to keep our atmosphere one that is non-intimidating, yet inspires our members to reach a healthier lifestyle. We are encouraged by the many members who have already benefitted from this vision and have seen that ultimately "Change Begins Inside."

