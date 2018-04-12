Indico Founder Part of AI Discussion at 2018 Angel Capital Association Summit

BOSTON, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico founder and CTO, Slater Victoroff, will participate in a discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) at the 2018 Angel Capital Association Summit taking place April 18-20 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston. Titled AI and ML: Separating Transformative Opportunities, the interactive session will focus on how investors can weigh the opportunities, risks and potential returns in this emerging area of technology. Victoroff will be joined by Sarah Fay of Glasswing Ventures, and Jason Pontin of Flagship Pioneering will moderate.



The 2018 ACA Summit is the largest professional development event in the world for angel investors, with gold standard content and top networking opportunities for the 700 attendees. The program will include keynotes and interactive discussions with world-leading angels, VCs and entrepreneurs; the latest innovations coming out of Boston's unique incubators; new developments and best practices in angel investing; and audience-led roundtable discussions.

AI and ML: Separating Transformative Opportunities from Hype

Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 2:15 - 3:00 pm

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) is one of the most exciting and transformative opportunities today. The rise in AI/ML investments are creating significant momentum for angel investors to jump in — or risk not having a seat at the table. However, the hype about AI/ML makes it difficult for experienced investors to understand where the real value and innovation are. This interactive "fireside chat" will help investors better understand the opportunities, risks and potential returns from visionaries on both the investor and practitioner sides.

Jason Pontin, Flagship Pioneering (Moderator)

Sarah Fay, Glasswing Ventures

Slater Victoroff, Indico

About Indico

Indico is an enterprise AI solution for unstructured content. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of machine learning at a fraction of the time. For more information, visit. https://indico.io/.

