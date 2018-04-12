Jounce Therapeutics to Present Nonclinical Translational Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers for patient enrichment, today announced that its nonclinical translational data will be presented in two posters at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois from April 14-18, 2018.



"The data presented at AACR for gastric cancer and triple negative breast cancer provides an example of the way in which we use the Jounce Translational Science Platform to interrogate the cellular microenvironment within the tumor to explore potential biomarkers. These data, focused on our ICOS agonist antibody program, JTX-2011, help inform our clinical development strategy," said Deborah Law, D. Phil., chief scientific officer of Jounce Therapeutics.

Details on the posters are as follows:

Genomics based studies of gastric tumors identify ICOS as potential target for therapeutic intervention

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 1

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 31

Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Poster Board Number: 10; Permanent Abstract Number: 1685

Integrated genomics and histology based studies of triple negative breast cancer identify ICOS as potential target for therapeutic intervention

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 1

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 31

Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Poster Board Number: 3; Permanent Abstract Number: 1678

The posters will be available on the "Investors and Media" section of the Jounce Therapeutics website at www.jouncetx.com.

About JTX-2011

Jounce's lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells. Preclinical data support that JTX-2011 may have a dual mechanism of action that stimulates anti-tumor T effector cells, and also reduces the immunosuppressive T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company is developing JTX-2011 to treat solid tumors as a single agent and in combination with other therapies.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long‑lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient. Jounce's lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently in the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Statements in this release concerning Jounce's future expectations and plans, including without limitation, Jounce's expectations regarding the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for Jounce's product candidates and Jounce's clinical development strategy may constitute forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward looking statements, which include words such as "may," "potential" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Jounce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

