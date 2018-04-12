Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

MEDIA ALERT - REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, today unveiled new additions to its line-up of keynote speakers, knowledge sessions and partner presentations at its annual user conference, Talend Connect 2018, taking place May 7-9 at the Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge hotel, in New York.



Attendees will gain ‘front-line insights' from Talend customers that have successfully navigated the waters of implementing enterprise-wide, data integration projects both on-premise and in the cloud. Talend cloud and big data technology partners, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Snowflake, and MapR, will deliver prescriptive advice on best practices and solutions to help companies grow and thrive with the use of big data in a single, hybrid, multi or virtual cloud environment.



Confirmed customer speakers include: Simon Bradford, Senior Data & Analytics Engineer, AstraZeneca, Andre de Jong, Business Intelligence Engineer, AstraZeneca, Steve Brennan, VP, Data Strategy and Analytics, Carhartt, Pradeep Kumar, Big Data Architect, Lenovo, Abhi Bhatt, Director, Global Data & Analytics, McDonald's Corporation, Christopher Schneider, Data Integration (ETL) Architect, McDonald's Corporation, Sol Rashidi, Chief Data Officer, Royal Caribbean, and Joe DosSantos, VP, Enterprise Information Management, TD Bank.

Additionally, new hands-on tutorials and break-out sessions will outline reference architectures, tips, and real-world examples of how customers can:

Turbocharge Data Quality with Machine Learning: Traditional data quality approaches can't keep up with massive volumes and types of data. In this session, attendees will learn how to leverage machine learning in the cloud to apply data quality practices across data pipelines, turn anyone into a data steward, reduce costs and extract deeper insights to fuel better decision-making.

Session participants will learn how using containers can help dramatically reduce runtime costs and DevOps cycles while increasing business agility. The Five Pillars of Success with GDPR: The deadline for enforcement of the General Data Protection Act (GDPR), May 25 th , 2018, is quickly approaching. Is your company prepared? In this session, MapR and Talend will outline five pillars businesses can use to help ensure GDPR compliance.

"Businesses are facing an increasing number of data management challenges within their IT environments, which are growing more complex with the rise of multi-cloud, varied sources, and types of data, as well as looming regulations such as GDPR," said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Talend. "Talend Connect aims to share new solutions, insights and best practices that will help companies discover previously unknown opportunities, find new routes to market, and become innovative disruptors in their fields."

Talend partners that are helping host Talend Connect include: Abilis Solutions, Agilite, Artha Solutions, Bitwise, Capgemini, Clarity Insights, Integress, Knowledgent, Microsoft, Snowflake Computing , Virtusa and Wavicle Data Solutions.

For more information and to register for Talend Connect 2018, please visit https://www.talend.com/connect2018usa/. Partners and end users interested in registering for Talend Training Day, which will be held on Monday, May 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 pm ET, can do so here. Interested parties can also tune in for live updates leading up to the event by following Talend on Twitter @Talend, Facebook , and the hashtag #TalendConnect.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions that helps companies turn data into a strategic asset that delivers real-time, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, native, and unified integration platform, Talend delivers the data agility required for companies to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. With Talend, companies can easily scale their data infrastructure and rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations in cloud and big data. Talend's solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including Astra Zeneca, GE, HP Inc. and Lenovo, across a range of industries. Talend has also been recognized as a leader in its field multiple times by leading analyst firms, as well as several industry and data trade publications including InfoWorld and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

