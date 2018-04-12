Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, a leader in Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services, today announced that its virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) products are now available at the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Pulse Secure's vADC platform provides scalability, resiliency and a highly secure user experience for Azure applications whether deployed in a datacenter, Azure public cloud or hybrid environments.



Just months following the vADC acquisition, this development demonstrates momentum and Pulse Secure's commitment to providing customers with flexible deployment options and accelerating cloud adoption with Azure, while leveraging existing IT investments.

"Pulse Secure is proud to continue our momentum and execute on our cloud strategy. Our Microsoft Azure offering allows deployment flexibility and enables faster cloud adoption for enterprises seeking to deliver mission-critical applications in Azure's highly secure and reliable public cloud. Because our innovative vADC platform was ‘born virtual,' we future-proof best-in-class cloud application deployments," said Marion Smith, VP and GM, vADC Business Unit at Pulse Secure.

Pulse Secure vADC for Azure:

Delivers mission-critical applications in a highly secure and reliable manner

Complements and integrates with Azure native load balancing tools

Is designed for portability, with a consistent toolchain, for deployment in the cloud or in hybrid environments

Offers unmatched scalability to meet all traffic demands, with auto-scaling and optimized performance

"We're pleased that customers looking to extend their application workloads on Microsoft Azure now have access to a new solution from Pulse Secure," said Reshmi Yandapalli, principal product manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. "By implementing the Pulse Secure vADC solution, enterprises can help streamline hybrid resources while taking advantage of the cost savings and agility offered by Microsoft Azure."

Pulse Secure vADC is one of the most advanced virtual application delivery controllers in the market today. The solution provides fast, reliable and scalable application delivery across virtual and cloud platforms. Automation and centralized management capabilities help to accelerate and simplify service deployment while application-level security protects the organization.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure, LLC is a leading provider of Secure Access solutions to both enterprises and service providers. Enterprises from every vertical and of all sizes utilize the company's virtual private network (VPN), network access control (NAC), virtual application delivery controller (vADC) and mobile security products to enable end-user mobility securely and seamlessly in their organizations. Pulse Secure was formed in 2014 from Juniper Networks' Junos Pulse business. Pulse Secure's mission is to deliver Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things, and services. www.pulsesecure.net.

