Integer Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 3, 2018

FRISCO, Texas, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for first quarter 2018, after market close on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Following the release, Integer management will host a conference call with a live webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-866-393-4306

International dial-in number: 1-734-385-2616

Conference ID: 3567829

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net.

About Integer™

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include GreatbatchTM Medical, Lake Region MedicalTM and ElectrochemTM. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:

Amy Wakeham

IR@integer.net

214.618.4978

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216