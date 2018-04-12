Wingstop Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

DALLAS, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) (the "Company" or "Wingstop") today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Hosting the conference call will be Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Skipworth, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2018 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13678644. The replay will be available through Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the ‘News & Events' section.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) franchises more than 1,100 locations and as of the end of 2017, the Company had over 1,000 signed commitments for new restaurant development globally. The Wing Experts' menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop's wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed and served with a variety of house-made sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries. Having grown its domestic same store sales for 14 consecutive years, the Company has been ranked #3 on the "Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains" by Nation's Restaurant News (2016), #7 on the "Top 40 Fast Casual Chains" by Restaurant Business (2016), and was named one of "The Restaurant Industry's 9 Best Franchise Deals" by QSR magazine (2017). Wingstop was ranked #88 on Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces list in October 2016. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

Media Contact

Brian Bell

972-707-3956

bbell@wingstop.com

Investor Contact

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

raphael.gross@icrinc.com