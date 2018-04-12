21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team

BEIJING, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that Mr. Steve Zhang, its Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has decided to resign as Co-CEO and director due to personal reasons, effective on June 30, 2018. Mr. Zhang has served as the Company's CEO since October 2015 and he will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company following the resignation. Mr. Shiqi Wang will continue to serve as the CEO of the Company.



Mr. Josh Chen, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated: "I would like to thank Steve for his contributions, efforts and dedication over the past few years, in particular, his outstanding leadership when facing challenges."

Mr. Shiqi Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "I am grateful for Steve's contributions in the past. He has laid a solid foundation for 21Vianet's future development. We admire him for his leadership and dedication, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Mr. Steve Zhang, stated: "I would like to thank all my colleagues at 21Vianet, in particular, Josh for his trust and support over the past two and a half years. I am delighted that 21Vianet is well prepared for healthy and rapid developments going forward. Meanwhile, I am fully confident with Shiqi's and the management team's abilities to lead 21Vianet to a prosperous future."

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, cloud services, and business VPN services, improving the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and networking equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone through 21Vianet's extensive fiber optic network. 21Vianet operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

