RTI Presents "Five Ways to Improve Reliability in IIoT Systems" Complimentary Webinar

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Five Ways to Improve Reliability in IIoT Systems."



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications are extremely complex and require sharing data across hybrid networks on the edge, in the fog and to the cloud. Reliability in these systems is a challenging yet critical requirement. To meet the demands, the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) recommends that IIoT applications implement the new Layered Databus Architecture Pattern.

Key characteristics of the Layered Databus Architecture Pattern are: (a) devices and applications directly interface with the operational data; (b) its implementation interprets and selectively filters the data; and (c) its implementation imposes rules and manages Quality of Service (QoS) parameters, such as rate, reliability and security of data flow. Many real-world IIoT applications, from connected healthcare to autonomous vehicles, have started to apply the Layered Databus Architecture Pattern. It is a proven architecture pattern for distributed real-time and embedded systems and is the foundation for next-generation IIoT systems.

In this webinar, Dr. Edwin de Jong, vice president of sales at RTI, will share five specific ways to improve the inherent reliability of your next IIoT application using the Layered Databus Architecture Pattern. Specific use cases will be discussed, covering applications in autonomous vehicles, connected healthcare, aerospace and more.

Event Details

What: "Five Ways to Improve Reliability in IIoT Systems" complimentary webinar

When: Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Dr. Edwin de Jong, VP of Sales at RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2H1L6a0

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

RTI is hiring aggressively; see www.rti.com/careers.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Shatz

Karbo Communications for RTI

rachel@karbocom.com

Cameron Smead

Public Relations Senior Manager at RTI

cameron@rti.com