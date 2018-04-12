Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Will Reach USD 11,900 million by 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load, and Autostore); by Function (Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage, and Others); for Industry (Automotive, Chemicals, Aviation, Electronics and Semiconductor, E-commerce, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Metal and Heavy Machinery, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025".

According to the report, global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market was valued at around USD 5,400 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach more than USD 11,900 million by 2025. The global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% between 2017 and 2025.

Browse through 74 Tables & 37 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size, Share and Forecast 2016 – 2025".

Market Report Highlights

Automated storage and retrieval systems help in reducing the labor cost and increase the productivity and efficiency of the business.

Automated storage and retrieval system has improved the supply-chain efficiency and productivity.

Strong demand for automobile and consumer electronic products is expected to drive the growth of the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market. The growth of the automotive industry increased by around 9% in 2017 from 2016.

In India, 11 cities are shortlisted by the ministry of heavy industries for the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) in their public transport systems under the FAME (faster adoption and manufacturing of and electric vehicles in India) scheme.

Continuous innovation and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and virtual reality in consumer electronic products are anticipated to create demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in consumer electronics industry.

The autostore segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 13% over the forecast period.

The unit load segment held the largest market share in 2016 owing its wide utilization by the end-user industries.

By function, order picking segment anticipates growing with the highest CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2025. Owing to this functionality manual labor has been replaced with ASRS.

Rising trend for online shopping is expected to drive the e-commerce industry in the upcoming period.

North America automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market was valued at around USD 1,415 million in 2016. The U.S. held the largest market share across North America.

Automated storage and retrieval systems are used in manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and warehouses.

APAC is expected to register highest CAGR of 12% between 2017 and 2025. The advancements in manufacturing industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific anticipate driving the growth of automated storage and retrieval system market.

Increasing number of manufacturing industries and growing technological milestones in supply chain system is one of the factors promoting the growth of automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market in the Middle East and Africa.

As per the analysis, order picking segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period. ASRS is broadly used for picking the order in warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distributions centers. Storage segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share till 2025 as it is the basic functionality in automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS).

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, function, industry, and regional.

Based on the type, unit load segment held the largest market share of 31% in 2016. It is anticipated that in the forecast period this segment will retain its dominance. The unit load is a high-density and heavy payload ASRS which is highly efficient, capable, accurate, and safe. The unit load can handle large items, pallets, roll cages, and containerized loads. The unit load ASRS can be controlled by computer and has the capacity of loading up to 2500 kg. This system is mainly designed to carry heavy loads. Owing to these benefits the unit load ASRS is widely being used in several end-user industries thus increasing its demand in the automated storage and retrieval system market.

By function, the storage segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval system market. Storage is the main function in ASRS; by making use of ASRS the storage capacity and density can be increased. This function improves the control over the inventory, eases stock rotation, and also ensures maximum safety. With the help of the storage functionality, the utilization of the space is optimum thus helping in the maximum storage of the products and that too with minimum labor cost? Owing to these benefits this segment is expected to be valued at USD 3400 million by 2025.

Browse the full report "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load, and Autostore); by Function (Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage, and Others); for Industry (Automotive, Chemicals, Aviation, Electronics and Semiconductor, E-commerce, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Metal and Heavy Machinery, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market

Europe held the largest share of around 38% in 2016 in the automated storage and retrieval system market. Germany acquired a major share in the automated storage and retrieval system market in Europe due to the growing automotive industry. APAC is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and rising living standard of the people in the emerging economies. In 2016, China held the largest share of 36% in automated storage and retrieval system market. It is anticipated that China will dominate the automated storage and retrieval system market throughout forecast period in the Asia Pacific. Other factors that contribute to the market growth in the Asia Pacific are increasing investments in electrical and electronics industry and technology.

The major market players in the automated storage and retrieval system market are Kardex Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Beumer Group, Vanderlande Industries B.V., and others.

The automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented on the basis of type, function, industry, and geographical regions.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Vertical Carousel Horizontal Carousel

Mid Load

Autostore

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: By Function Segment Analysis

Assembly

Kitting

Order Picking

Distribution

Storage

Others

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: By Industry Segment Analysis

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Electronics and Semiconductor

E-commerce

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Metal and Heavy Machinery

Others

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

