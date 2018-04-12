Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. : Full Year Results

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Full Year Results

12 April 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC)) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited Financial Statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended 31 December 2017.

2017 Highlights:

Financial

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$9 million at 31 December 2017.

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

General & administrative expenses decreased 3% year on year to US$1.98 million.

Operational

Falcon awaits the Northern Territory government's decision on the current moratorium following the publication of the Final Report by the scientific inquiry into hydraulic fracturing on 27 March 2018.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2017 dated 11 April 2018, its Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated 11 April 2018 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com . The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon's website www.falconoilandgas.com .

Change of Registered Address

The registered address of Falcon has changed to the following:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

1200 Waterfront Centre,

200 Burrard Street,

Vancouver BC V7X 1T2,

Canada.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended 31 December 2017

$'000 Year Ended 31 December 2016

$'000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 7 6 7 6 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (245) (336) Production and operating expenses (18) (15) Depreciation (4) (16) General and administrative expenses (1,975) (2,037) Share based compensation (686) (1,335) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 253 (73) (2,675) (3,812) Results from operating activities (2,668) (3,806) Fair value (loss) / gain - outstanding warrants (1,336) 208 Finance income 201 53 Finance expense (193) (145) Net finance income / (expense) 8 (92) Loss before tax (3,996) (3,690) Taxation - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,996) (3,690) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (3,994) (3,687) Non-controlling interests (2) (3) Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,996) (3,690) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.004) (0.004)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





At 31 December

2017

$'000 At 31 December

2016

$'000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 39,630 39,618 Property, plant and equipment 3 7 Trade and other receivables 33 34 Restricted cash 2,412 2,151 42,078 41,810 Current assets Cash and cash on deposit 8,995 10,127 Trade and other receivables 186 190 9,181 10,317 Total assets 51,259 52,127 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 383,570 382,853 Contributed surplus 44,937 44,251 Retained deficit (390,223) (386,229) 38,284 40,875 Non-controlling interests 701 703 Total equity 38,985 41,578 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 9,886 9,690 9,886 9,690 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 825 632 Derivative financial liabilities 1,563 227 2,388 859 Total liabilities 12,274 10,549 Total equity and liabilities 51,259 52,127

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Cash flows

Year Ended 31 December 2017

$'000 2016

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (3,996) (3,690) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 686 1,335 Depreciation 4 16 Fair value loss / (gain) - outstanding warrants 1,336 (208) Net finance (income) / expense (8) 92 Foreign exchange (gain) / loss (251) 101 Change in non-cash working capital Trade and other receivables 5 66 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 184 (202) Net cash used in operating activities (2,040) (2,490) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 117 53 Decrease in restricted cash - 22 Exploration and evaluation assets (12) (110) Increase in cash deposits - other receivables (1,758) (2,270) Property, plant and equipment - (4) Net cash used in investing activities (1,653) (2,309) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of share options 717 - Net cash generated by financing activities 717 - Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,976) (4,799) Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 86 (27) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 5,857 10,683 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2,967 5,857

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

