argenx to receive third preclinical milestone payment from collaboration with LEO Pharma - Milestone associated with CTA approval for ARGX-112

Breda, the Netherlands/Ghent, Belgium - argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the achievement of its third preclinical milestone from its collaboration with LEO Pharma, following the approval of the clinical trial application (CTA) filing for ARGX-112.

"This milestone showcases the productivity of our collaboration with LEO Pharma, marking the final step before ARGX-112 may enter clinical development. It triggers the third of three success-based preclinical milestone payments under this collaboration. We are convinced of the potential of ARGX-112 to address unmet needs in inflammatory skin diseases and are excited to see the program approved for clinical development," commented Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO at argenx.

In May 2015, argenx entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license option agreement with LEO Pharma to develop and commercialize ARGX-112, a novel antibody discovered by argenx using its SIMPLE Antibody(TM) technology. During the collaboration term, argenx successfully concluded all ARGX-112 research and development activities required for the first filing by LEO Pharma of a CTA.

As part of the agreement, argenx has granted LEO Pharma an exclusive option to obtain a worldwide, exclusive license to the ARGX-112 program, to develop and commercialize licensed products for inflammatory skin disorders. In addition to the upfront and preclinical milestone payments, argenx may receive further regulatory and clinical milestone payments up to approximately €100mm as well as royalties on net sales of any product.

About argenx

argenx a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe auto-immune diseases and cancer. We are focused on developing product candidates with the potential to be either first-in-class against novel targets or best-in-class against known, but complex, targets in order to treat diseases with a significant unmet medical need. Our ability to execute on this focus is enabled by our suite of differentiated technologies. Our SIMPLE AntibodyTM Platform, based on the powerful llama immune system, allows us to exploit novel and complex targets, and our three antibody engineering technologies are designed to enable us to expand the therapeutic index of our product candidates.

www.argenx.com

About LEO Pharma A/S

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to patients in more than 100 countries globally, LEO Pharma supports people in managing their skin conditions. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, the healthcare company has devoted decades of research and development to delivering products and solutions to people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark and employs around 5,200 people worldwide.

www.leo-pharma.com

