MELBOURNE, Fla., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2003, National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) has represented the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. This spring, NAPBS will hold it's 2018 Mid-Year Legislative & Regulatory Conference. This conference focuses on regulation, legislation, education, and compliance related to the background screening industry. National Drug Screening's Tom Fulmer will facilitate a break out session during the April 15-17 event in Washington, DC.



NATIONAL DRUG SCREENING EXPERT TO PRESENT AT NAPBS CONFERENCE





The session, titled "Surviving the Shifts: The Changing Face of Engagement" will focus on the dynamic and quickly changing business aspects of the drug and background screening service industry. Mr. Fulmer cited that he is "excited to have been invited to present this break out session among leaders in the industry." Mr. Fulmer's presentation will provide value for all those who attend. He continues, "There's something for everyone in this breakout session. Whether you are new to the drug testing and screening world or an industry veteran, there will be valuable takeaways."

In his position as Vice President of Business Development at National Drug Screening, Mr. Fulmer helps companies reduce and manage risk and exposure within their work environments by providing drug testing solutions, MRO services, supervisor, collector & DER training, and program support & management services for employers and other drug testing companies.

Registration for the NAPBS 2018 Mid -Year Legislative & Regulatory Conference is currently open. More information can be found at the NAPBS website.

About National Drug Screening, Inc: Located on the east coast of Central Florida, National Drug Screening, Inc. offers nationwide service for drug test result reporting by state of the art MRO services, drug testing software, immediate drug tests, drug & alcohol testing for employees. NDS specializes in Drug Screening, Immediate Testing, Drug-Free Workplace programs, DOT Compliance, Employer Programs, and customized Employer Drug Screening Programs.

