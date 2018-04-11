North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Name

ACHESON, Alberta, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 11, 2018. Shareholders voted and approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company, approved and authorized all unallocated options issuable pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan and elected directors. The following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote for election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Martin R. Ferron 16,028,123 99.05% Ronald A. McIntosh 15,591,725 96.35% William C. Oehmig 11,600,621 71.69% Bryan D. Pinney 16,081,517 99.38% John J. Pollesel 16,123,433 99.64% Thomas P. Stan 15,954,390 98.59% Jay W. Thornton 16,076,992 99.35%

Shareholders also approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the name of the Company to "North American Construction Group Ltd." The name change will be effective on the date shown on the certificate of amendment in respect of the name change, which is expected to be on or about April 11, 2018, but trading on the TSX and NYSE will not commence under the new name until April 16, 2018. The Company's trading symbol (TSX:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) will remain the same. Following the name change, share certificates of "North American Energy Partners Inc." will remain valid until replaced on transfer and shareholders will not be required to surrender and exchange their share certificates for share certificates with the new name of the Company. The name change will not, by itself, affect any of the rights of shareholders.

